Iowa suspends Tiffin massage therapist's license over sexual comments, behavior with clients

A Tiffin massage therapist’s license has been suspended based on allegations he touched female client’s private areas, made sexual comments and offered to teach one woman a procedure that “really gets guys off.”

The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy indefinitely suspended Darryl Dodd’s license, concluding Dodd’s conduct “poses an immediate danger to the public health, safety and welfare and Respondent’s own statements indicate that his misconduct will continue without immediate intervention,” according to an order made public Thursday.

In the fall of 2017, when Dodd was providing a massage to a woman, he removed the draping sheet from her breast without consent and touched her nipple, the order states. Also during that appointment, Dodd told the woman “you have a nice rack” and “can you imagine if someone walked in right now what sex position this would look like?” according to the order.

A year later, Dodd called the woman and apologized for his behavior, the state reported. He asked her to not tell anyone about the incident, saying it was affecting his business.

In the Fall of 2019, Dodd massaged close to a woman’s pubic area without getting informed consent, the state reported. He made comments about how “nice” and “fit” her body was and later offered to teach her a procedure that makes “guys super excited” and “really gets guys off,” the order states.

When state investigators looked into allegations against Dodd, the massage therapist told them: “Am I aggressive on getting close to the private areas, yes, guilty as charged, but I do it because I know that the results I get are far superior to those that do not.”

The board in September issued an emergency order to suspend Dodd’s license, pending an Oct. 30 hearing. The new order makes the suspension indefinite, without a timeline for reinstatement.

