Iowa sees 438 new, confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday

Iowa added 438 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as one new, confirmed death, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Monday’s numbers bring the state’s totals to 296,877 virus cases and 4,139 deaths. Only 1,651 individuals’ test results were reported in the 24-hour period, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

The state’s seven-day average is 1,715.

The new death was reported from Cass County and brought its total to 41 deaths.

Locally, Linn County added 22 new virus cases, bringing the county total to 17,320. The county’s seven-day average is 81.

Johnson County added 28 of its own new cases on Monday, bringing its total to 11,702. Johnson’s seven-day average is 59.

Of the new cases on Monday, 66 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected in Iowa to 31,357. Additionally, three of the new cases were of individuals who identified within the education occupation category, bringing the total number in that category to 7,680.

Across the state, hospitalizations increased from 541 to 555 in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Monday.

Patients in the ICU went from 105 to 96, decreasing to double digits for the first time since Oct. 5.

Patients on ventilators went from 41 to 36, the lowest number since Oct. 2.

As of Jan. 9, 24 Linn County residents and 13 Johnson County residents were hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, 86 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks as of Monday, a decrease of four in the 24-hour period.

Within those facilities, 1,998 individuals were positive with the virus, a decrease of 143 since Sunday. The number of deaths remains at 1,680.

