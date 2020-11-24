Iowa sees 3,872 new COVID-19 cases, 19 confirmed deaths from the virus

Iowa reported another 3,872 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 215,612. With 9,782 new test results, Iowa’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 39.58 percent.

The state also reported 19 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths, including three in Linn County. Linn County’s total number of virus deaths is 161.

Two deaths each were reported in Marshall, Muscatine, Polk and Webster counties. One death each was reported in Adair, Benton, Black Hawk, Butler, Dallas, Fremont, Shelby and Woodbury counties.

Hospitalizations across the state increased from 1,333 to 1,351. ICU patients increased from 273 to 275. Patients on ventilators increased from 135 to a record-high 155.

Locally, Linn County added 212 new virus cases for a total of 13,468. The county’s seven-day average is 227 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 31.98 percent.

Johnson County saw 133 cases, bringing the county total to 9,149 and its seven-day average to 113. The county’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 31.82 percent.

Story County added 124 virus cases for a total of 6,503. Story’s seven-day average is 126 and its positivity rate is 26.33 percent.

Black Hawk had 210 new cases, bringing its total to 10,420. Black Hawk’s seven-day average is 159 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 41.92 percent.

Jones County added 25 new cases for a total of 2,237. The county’s seven-day average is 51 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 54.35 percent.

Of all the new cases, 439 of the individuals who tested positive were age 0-17, bringing the total number of minors in Iowa infected to 21,172.

Six new cases were reported from individuals who identified within the education occupation category, bringing the total number of cases in that category to 7,594.

A couple of local, long-term care facilities are dealing with virus outbreaks.

West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids was added to the state’s outbreak list on Tuesday with four cases and one recovered.

Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion has 25 cases and nine recoveries as of Tuesday.

