Iowa has its second-highest day of positive coronavirus test results

College town counties account for more than a quarter of new state virus cases.

A National Guard member holds up a sign as cars enter at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Communit
A National Guard member holds up a sign as cars enter at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
02:09PM | Wed, August 26, 2020

01:59PM | Wed, August 26, 2020

11:27AM | Wed, August 26, 2020

09:06AM | Wed, August 26, 2020

Iowa had its second-highest number of positive, processed COVID-19 tests in a 24 hour period on Wednesday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

As of 11 a.m., 863 positive tests were reported in the previous 24 hours. The highest ever was less than a week ago at 878 on Aug. 20.

Wednesday’s high number also increased the seven-day average to 640, the third day in a row for a record-breaking number in that category. Yesterday’s previous record-holding number was 605.

Linn County added its own 33 cases with a total of 2,802 as of Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Johnson County, home of Iowa City and the University of Iowa, added 107 new cases in the 24-hour period, a new single-day high for the county and the first time the county has had a triple-digit increase in one day. The county has now had 2,757 cases and its seven-day average is 70, another record for the county.

Story County, home of Ames and Iowa State University, added its own 123 cases as well- its second highest single-day total since hitting 174 on Aug. 14. The county has had two days with triple-digit increases so far. The county has had a total of 1,732 cases and its seven-day average is 44.

With the new positive COVID-19 cases, the state’s new total is 58,019. Iowa has had 13 more individuals, including one in Linn County, die due to the virus, bringing the death total to 1,062.

Howard County had its first COVID-19 death since the beginning of the pandemic, becoming the 83rd county of Iowa’s 99 counties to experience a virus death.

Pottawattamie and Winnebago counties had three deaths each and Black Hawk, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque and Polk counties also had one death each.

With 863 of the 6,100 reported test results being positive, the state’s positivity rate was 14.15 percent.

Long-term care facilities continue to add cases as well with Winslow House Care Center in Marion adding two new positive cases for a total of 12 with eight recovered.

Hospitalizations were up in the last 24 hours as of 11 a.m. from 295 to 313. Patients in the ICU went from 82 to 102 and patients on ventilators went from 37 to 40.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

