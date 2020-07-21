Iowa reports six new COVID deaths

CORONAVIRUS

Medical workers take a temperature from a resident during testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Test Iowa site at t
Medical workers take a temperature from a resident during testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Avenue SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
In a 24-hour period ending Tuesday at 11 a.m., Iowa reported six new deaths due to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The six deaths brings the state’s total to 799.

Deaths were reported in Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Marshall, Scott, and Story counties. Franklin County reported its first death.

Linn County saw another day of double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases. With 31 new cases, Linn County’s 7-day rolling average is up to 28 new daily cases, nearing the rolling average all-time high of 31 new daily cases on April 24.

In Johnson County, however, the 7-day rolling average is down for the fourth consecutive day, to 21 new cases. In the 24-hour period ending Tuesday at 11 a.m., the county didn’t report a double-digit increase in new cases.

With the University of Iowa and Iowa City schools expected to return to at least partially in-person instruction, Johnson County officials are predicting those numbers will spike come the fall. In calling for more unified, stronger response to the coronavirus, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a face mask mandate for residents of Iowa City that begins this afternoon. The mandate is a pushback on the governor and attorney general’s position that a mandate supersedes local enforcement jurisdiction.

DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES OR MORE

1. Polk County: 110

2. Webster County: 33

3. Linn County: 31

See more Iowa coronavirus charts and maps

4. Scott County: 28

5. Dubuque County: 25

6. Dallas County: 24

7. Jasper County: 20

8. Woodbury County: 20

9. Story County: 14

10. Wapello County: 14

11. Black Hawk County: 13

12. Marshall County: 11

13. Franklin County: 10

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

Covid19
