Iowa reports more than 5,000 positive COVID-19 cases in 24-hours, hospitalizations continue to climb

More Iowans were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24-hours than in any previous 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,096 new cases between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, marking the highest number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period and the first time exceeding 5,000.

The previous record was 4,754, which was reported on November 11.

Hospitalizations also hit a new peak for the 24-hour period, climbing from 1,208 to 1,227, with 240 of those patients being treated in Intensive care units — another record up from the 215 patients reported in the previous 24 hours — and 109 patients on ventilators to help them breathe.

As of Thursday, Linn County hospitals reported 84 COVID-19 patients, up from 18 reported in Oct. 12 and 49 reported on Nov. 6.

The most recent White House Task Force report said between Oct 31 — Nov 6, on average, 143 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 34 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Iowa.

The report, which was released November 8, said that 99 percent of Iowa is now in a hot zone, is measured by the number of cases per capita and the percentage of tests that confirm the infection.

According to the report, Iowa’s positivity rate is the fourth highest in the county.

The task force said that as of last week, 95 of Iowa’s 99 counties were in the worst “red zone” of danger, an increase of 13 counties.

Another three counties were in the next-worse “orange zone” and zero counties were reported to be in the “yellow zone.”

Polk, Linn and Scott counties had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks, according to the report, and represented 24.2 percent of new cases in Iowa.

Linn County added 357 cases, in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 10,729 total. The county’s seven-day average is 411 — another record — and its 24-hour positivity rate is 42.2 percent.

Johnson County added 139 cases, as of 11 a.m. Friday, bringing its total to 7,892. The county’s seven-day average is 174 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 28.43 percent.

Story County added 118 cases during the 24-hour period, bringing its total to 5,315. The county’s seven-day average is 101 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 46.27 percent.

Black Hawk County added 209 cases, bringing its total to 8,594. The county’s seven-day average is 206 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 53.18 percent.

Jones County added 52 cases, bringing its total to 1,723. The county’s seven-day average is 73 — marking the first time its been below 100 since Nov. 7 — and its 24-hour positivity rate is 81.25 percent.

Iowa’s total number of cases, as of 11 a.m. Friday, sits at 175,455. Of the 10,979 test results that were recorded in the past 24 hours, the remaining 5,883 came back negative or inconclusive, making for a 24-hour positivity rate of 46.42 percent.

Additionally, the state reported 19 confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Iowa’s death toll to 1,947.

Benton and Scott counties each reported two deaths, while Cedar, Clinton, Dubuque, Fayette, Hardin, Ida, Jasper, Mitchell, O’Brien, Polk, Pottawattamie, Shelby, Sioux, VanBuren and Webster counties reported one death each.

Cases among school-aged children also saw a significant increase with 557 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, marking another record-high. A total of 16,484 children ages zero to 17 have tested positive for the virus. Thirty-nine new cases were reported among education workers, bringing that total to 7,497.

The state Department of Education has granted two-week waivers to move instruction online to 43 Iowa school districts or non-public schools since Nov. 1. It had only granted 12 since the school year started earlier this fall before the record-setting surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to the department’s website.

Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said Thursday that since Nov. 1, about 9.6 percent of the 446 public and non-public schools and 1,300 school buildings have sought waivers. But many of these districts are some of the state’s largest, affecting tens of thousands of students and staff and their families.

Several of Iowa’s nine correctional facilities are also seeing a rapid spread of COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates.

The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that 1,382 inmates, or 5.4 percent of 25,520 inmates, had tested positive for COVID-19 and five had died as of Thursday, the most recent data available. Another 1,280 inmates and 238 staff members had recovered from the virus, and 134 staff were COVID-19 positive.

An outbreak at the Anamosa State Penitentiary is driving half of the infections at state prisons among both staff and inmates. Of the 1,727 Anamosa inmates tested, 679 were positive along with 68 staff. One inmate has died from COVID-19. None are listed as having recovered.

There also are outbreaks at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, where 380 inmates and 16 staff had tested positive, and the North Central Correctional Facility, in Rockwell City, where 256 inmates and 10 staff were COVID-19 positive.

Iowa has the third highest rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, only trailing North and South Dakota, according to the New York Times and Washington Post.

Two Iowa counties are also among the Top 10 counties with the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents — Calhoun and Jones counties, where the North Central Correctional Facility and Anamosa State Penitentiary are located, respectively.

After topping Times’ list of metro areas experiencing the fastest rise in cases earlier this week, Cedar Rapids has fallen to seventh — one spot behind the Davenport and Moline, Ill. area.

Katie Brumbeloe contributed to this story.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com