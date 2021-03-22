Iowa reported 448 new COVID-19 cases Monday — the lowest number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period since June 16.

The new cases come from 4,050 tests, resulting in a 24-hour positivity rate of 3.93 percent.

Included in those new additions, which were recorded during the 24-hour period ended at 11 a.m. Monday, were 25 cases among young people under the age of 18, bringing the total number of children who have tested positive for the virus to 39,514.

Additionally, one new case was reported for those in education-connected occupations, bringing that total to 7,732.

Locally, Linn County added nine new COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, for a seven-day average of 16 cases.

Johnson County was slightly higher, with 14 new cases. That county has a seven-day average of 14.

Long-term care facilities

For the fifth straight day, Iowa saw no new outbreaks at any of its 429 long-term care facilities, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

An outbreak is defined as three of more COVID-19 cases among facility residents and staff. At the peak of the winter surge in virus cases, outbreaks were reported at 170 Iowa nursing homes on Dec. 3.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said last week that more than 90 percent of the residents in Iowa’s long-term care facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as about 60 percent of the facilities’ staff members.

A total of 2,225 people have died from COVID-19 in long-term care facilities across the state, accounting for more than 39 percent of the state’s 5,674 virus-related deaths.

Hospitalizations

The state reported increases Monday in the number of virus-related hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units, while the number of patients on ventilators saw a slight uptick.

Hospitalizations dipped from 174 to 171. Patients in intensive care decreased from 41 to 44. And the number of patients requiring ventilators to help them breathe ticked up from 16 to 18.

Vaccinations

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, 1,287,475 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Iowa, with 1,240,253 of those doses going to Iowa residents.

Both totals are up by more than 8,500 from Sunday.

Across the state, 499,348 people have been fully vaccinated. Of those, 480,072 were Iowans — the equivalent of 19.13 percent of Iowa’s adult population (16 and older) and 15.22 percent of Iowa’s total population.

State officials said 465,141 people have completed the Moderna or Pfizer two-shot vaccines, and the remaining individuals — 34,207 — received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Linn County, 94,162 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 37,862 people are fully vaccinated — or 20.98 percent of the county’s adult population and 16.7 percent of the county’s total population.

In Johnson County, 75,316 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 29,921 people are fully vaccinated — or 24.07 percent of the county’s adult population and 19,8 percent of the county’s total population.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Monday morning reported that nationwide some 126.5 million total vaccines had been administered, with nearly 45 million people in the United States being fully vaccinated.

Expanded eligibility

As of April 5, all adult Iowans will be eligible for vaccination, assuming federal allotments are fulfilled, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week. Public health officials said vaccine allocations to individual counties are expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is approved for those 16 and older. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s vaccines are authorized for those 18 and older.

Local public health officials are encouraging residents to get the vaccine as soon as they are able, noting it is critical Iowa reach “herd immunity” levels as concerns rise about a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in Iowa.

Deaths

The state reported no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of 11 a.m. Monday.

