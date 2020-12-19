CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases in more than 11 weeks

States records second day free of COVID-19 deaths

A medical worker gives a thumbs up to a resident after taking a sample for testing for the coronavirus at a Test Iowa si
A medical worker gives a thumbs up to a resident after taking a sample for testing for the coronavirus at a Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids in May. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:44PM | Sat, December 19, 2020

Iowa reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases in more than 11 we ...

08:06PM | Fri, December 18, 2020

As U.S. clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot now in arsenal

08:03PM | Fri, December 18, 2020

Iowa auditor: Governor could use state savings for virus aid

04:36PM | Fri, December 18, 2020

Nursing homes express frustration over vaccine planning in Iowa
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Iowa reported 598 new positive cases of coronavirus for the 24-hour period as 11 a.m. Saturday — the lowest number in about two and a half months.

The state on Saturday also recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for the second day in a row, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data and analyzed by The Gazette.

Linn County added 86 positive cases, and Johnson County had nine.

Children under the age of 18 saw 221 new positive cases statewide. However, no adults working in the education sector were listed as testing positive, public health department data said.

Hospitalizations were recorded at 679 people, a decline of 22 from the previous day. These numbers have been trending down from the state’s high of 1,527 on Nov. 18 — but still are much higher when contrasted with early May’s peak of 417.

One hundred forty patients were in intensive-care — up by four from Friday’s morning count. Iowans on ventilators were down by three, to 77.

Here are the top 10 counties in total positive cases:

1. Polk — 38,897

2. Linn — 15,842

3. Scott — 13,337

4. Black Hawk — 12,114

5. Woodbury — 11,743

6. Johnson — 10,529

7. Dubuque — 10,193

8. Pottawattamie — 7,730

9. Story — 7,642

10. Dallas — 7,414.

Long-term care facilities across the state listed 142 current outbreaks, according to the state’s website. In Linn County, four were in Cedar Rapids:

• West Ridge Care Center — 40 positive cases, with six recovered

• Meth-Wick Health Center — 30 positive cases, two recovered

• Gardens of Cedar Rapids — 21 positive cases, four recovered

• Northbrook Manor Care Center — 15 positive cases, one recovered

• Terrace Glen Village, in Marion — 11 positive cases, two recovered.

In Johnson County:

• Lantern Park Specialty Care, in Coralville — 29 positive cases, with four people recovered.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:44PM | Sat, December 19, 2020

Iowa reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases in more than 11 we ...

08:06PM | Fri, December 18, 2020

As U.S. clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot now in arsenal

08:03PM | Fri, December 18, 2020

Iowa auditor: Governor could use state savings for virus aid

View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

As U.S. clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot now in arsenal

Iowa auditor: Governor could use state savings for virus aid

Nursing homes express frustration over vaccine planning in Iowa

State reports zero COVID-19 deaths Friday but nearly 1,900 new cases

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Meet the Cats of Christmas, ready for adoption

Higher ed enrollment drops across Iowa

Jules Bakery in Marion won't reopen, after 19 years in business

Iowa parents tell of 'heartbreaking' struggle to find mental health services for their children

Eco Lips to relocate to Cedar Rapids, getting $230,000 in tax credits from state

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe