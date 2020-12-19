Iowa reported 598 new positive cases of coronavirus for the 24-hour period as 11 a.m. Saturday — the lowest number in about two and a half months.

The state on Saturday also recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for the second day in a row, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data and analyzed by The Gazette.

Linn County added 86 positive cases, and Johnson County had nine.

Children under the age of 18 saw 221 new positive cases statewide. However, no adults working in the education sector were listed as testing positive, public health department data said.

Hospitalizations were recorded at 679 people, a decline of 22 from the previous day. These numbers have been trending down from the state’s high of 1,527 on Nov. 18 — but still are much higher when contrasted with early May’s peak of 417.

One hundred forty patients were in intensive-care — up by four from Friday’s morning count. Iowans on ventilators were down by three, to 77.

Here are the top 10 counties in total positive cases:

1. Polk — 38,897

2. Linn — 15,842

3. Scott — 13,337

4. Black Hawk — 12,114

5. Woodbury — 11,743

6. Johnson — 10,529

7. Dubuque — 10,193

8. Pottawattamie — 7,730

9. Story — 7,642

10. Dallas — 7,414.

Long-term care facilities across the state listed 142 current outbreaks, according to the state’s website. In Linn County, four were in Cedar Rapids:

• West Ridge Care Center — 40 positive cases, with six recovered

• Meth-Wick Health Center — 30 positive cases, two recovered

• Gardens of Cedar Rapids — 21 positive cases, four recovered

• Northbrook Manor Care Center — 15 positive cases, one recovered

• Terrace Glen Village, in Marion — 11 positive cases, two recovered.

In Johnson County:

• Lantern Park Specialty Care, in Coralville — 29 positive cases, with four people recovered.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.