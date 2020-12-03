Iowa reports 70 coronavirus deaths in one day

It took Iowa 40 days to surpass 70 COVID-19 deaths at the start of the pandemic. On Thursday, the state reported 70 deaths in 24 hours.

The state’s previous record was 47, occurring on Nov. 25.

The new record-number of deaths comes a few days into December, a few days after Iowa experienced its deadliest month in November, a month in which 668 Iowans died due to the virus, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new deaths bring the state’s total number to 2,519.

Of Thursday’s new deaths, 35 were of individuals over 80, 26 were among those 61-80, eight were among those 41-60 and one was an individual aged 18-40.

Forty-one of Iowa’s 99 counties reported at least one new death on Thursday.

Mitchell County reported four of the new deaths on Thursday. Counties with three deaths each include Hamilton, Louisa, Sioux, Webster and Woodbury counties. Counties with two new deaths include Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Carroll, Dallas, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Harrison, Jasper, Linn, Monona, Muscatine, Plymouth, Polk and Scott counties. Counties reporting one new death were Adair, Appanoose, Boone, Cerro Gordo, Clayton, Dubuque, Hancock, Hardin, Ida, Jackson, Kossuth, Lyon, Mahaska, Marshall, Mills, O’Brien, Story, Tama and Winnebago counties.

Along with a record number of deaths, Iowa added another 2,877 cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the total number of cases to 236,794.

Linn County added 147 new virus cases for a county total of 14,691 and a seven-day average of 121.

Johnson County saw 76 new cases, bringing its total to 9,814. The county’s seven-day average is 66.

Among Iowa’s new cases, 353 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected in Iowa to 23,596.

In the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m., hospitalizations in Iowa went from 1,162 to 1,124. ICU patients went from 226 to 224 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same at 131.

Also on Thursday, 170 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities had virus outbreaks, an increase of seven in the 24-hour period. The new number means 39 percent of Iowa’s facilities are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Within Iowa’s long-term care facilities, 5,405 individuals are positive, an increase of 280 in 24 hours. In total, 1,097 of Iowa’s deaths have come from long-term care facilities with 22 of those deaths being reported in the 24-hour period.

Locally, Hiawatha Care Center, West Ridge Care Center, The Gardens of Cedar Rapids, Meth Wick Health Center, Willow Gardens Care Center and Terrace Glen Village are experiencing virus outbreaks in Linn County.

John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

