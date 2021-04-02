Iowa reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Iowa reported 612 new COVID-19 cases and three new, confirmed deaths Friday.

The new numbers bring state totals to 352,262 cases and 5,754 deaths since last March, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The seven-day average for new cases in Iowa is 522.

Linn County on Friday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases. The county’s seven-day average for new cases is 20. To date, 19,938 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Linn County since last March.

Johnson County added 20 cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, bringing its total number of positive cases to 13,595. The county’s seven-day average for new cases is 21.

Vaccinations

As of Friday afternoon, 609,330 Iowans were fully vaccinated, an increase of more than 17,000 from Thursday’s total, according to public health officials.

That’s 19.31 percent of all Iowans and 24.28 percent of all adult Iowans.

To date, 1,592,051 doses of the vaccines have been administered in the state — up more than 40,000 from Thursday — with 1,532,786 doses going to Iowans.

The total number of people fully vaccinated in the state — including non-Iowans — is 616,065.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 592,411 individuals have completed the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccine while 42,095 have received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

In Linn County, 115,994 doses have been administered, an increase of more than 2,500 in the 24-hour period. As of Friday, 46,309 people were fully vaccinated, or 25.66 percent of the adult population (16 and older) and 20.43 percent of the total population.

In Johnson County, 92,751 doses have been administered, and 36,384 individuals are fully vaccinated — 29.27 percent of the adult population and 24.07 percent of the total population.

Deaths

The three deaths reported Friday occurred between March 13 and March 29.

Of the three, two were individuals 81 and over and one was between 61 and 80.

One death each was reported in Black Hawk, Polk and Warren counties.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, hospitalizations inched up, from 194 to 204.

Patients in intensive care increased from 41 to 43, and patients on ventilators increased from 15 to 19.

Long-Term Care

On Friday, two long-term care facilities in the state reported COVID-19 outbreaks — three or more cases among residents and staff — with 17 individuals ill.

To date, 2,245 individuals have died in Iowa’s care facilities since last March.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com