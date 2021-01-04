CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports 605 additional COVID-19 cases and 46 new confirmed deaths

Medical assistant Alex Abodeely holds a swab taken from a patient for a coronavirus test as she places it in a container
Medical assistant Alex Abodeely holds a swab taken from a patient for a coronavirus test as she places it in a container toe be transported for analysis at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Family Medicine Clinic in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Iowa reports 605 additional COVID-19 cases and 46 new confirmed deaths

Iowa reported 605 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Linn County added 11 cases, bringing its total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 16,754. Johnson County reported 37 new cases, bringing its total to 11,290.

Included in those new additions are 77 positive cases among children younger than 17 and three new cases among education workers.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, 29,728 children have tested positive for the virus and 7,673 education workers have been infected.

The remaining 769 of the 1,374 test results reported Monday came back negative or inconclusive, giving the state a 24-hour positivity rate of 44.03 percent. Forty-six counties in the state report 14-day positivity rates above 15 percent.

Among those 46 deaths, six were between the ages of 41 and 60, 13 were between the ages of 61 and 80, and 27 were above the age of 80.

Two of those deaths were reported in Linn County. The remaining deaths were reported in 24 counties.

Polk County reported the highest number of deaths with six, while Plymouth County reported five, Pottawattamie reported four and Woodbury County reported three.

The counties that reported two deaths each are Clay, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy, Lee and Wright.

The counties that reported one death each are Bremer, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Clinton, Harrison, Henry, Mitchell, Montgomery, Scott, Van Buren, Wapello, Washington, Webster and Winneshiek.

Hospitalizations in Iowa saw a slight decline, dipping from 577 to 571. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units decreased from 120 to 117. Patients that required ventilators to help them breathe increased marginally from 52 to 55.

The number of Linn County residents being treated in Iowa’s hospitals dipped from 34 reported on Dec. 28 to 28 reported on Jan. 3. The number of Johnson County residents being treated in hospitals inched up from five to seven for those same dates.

There are currently 105 outbreaks reported in Iowa’s long-term care facilities, with 4,366 individuals who are currently positive for the virus and 1,139 deaths.

In Linn County, The Gardens of Cedar Rapids reported an increase in positive cases, from 23 to 24 cases. Recoveries held steady at 16.

Lantern Park Specialty Care in Johnson County reported an additional recovery, rising from 28 to 29, while positive cases remained the same at 37.

Briarwood Healthcare Center, also in Johnson County, saw one new case, inching up from 10 to 11, while recoveries remained at zero.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

