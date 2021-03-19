Iowa reports 595 new COVID-91 cases, no new deaths

Iowa reported 595 new COVID-19 cases Friday and no new confirmed deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

To date, 344,911 Iowans have tested positive for the virus, and 5,673 have died.

New cases

The state’s new cases come from 3,263 tests in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Friday. Iowa’s seven-day average for new cases is 429 and its 14-day positivity rate is 3.9 percent.

Of new the cases reported Friday, 97 were among young people up to the age of 17, bringing the total number of children who have tested positive for the virus to 39,377.

Linn County reported 23 new virus cases Friday, bringing its total number of cases to 19,685. The county’s seven-day average is 16.

Johnson County reported 14 new virus cases Friday, bringing its total number of cases to 13,297. The county’s seven-day average is 11.

Long-term care facilities

For the second day in a row, no COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in any of Iowa’s 429 long-term care facilities Friday.

In the past year, 2,224 residents of long-term care facilities have died, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the 5,672 virus-related deaths in Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said this week that more than 90 percent of the residents in Iowa’s long-term care facilities have been vaccinated for COVID-19, as well as about 60 percent of the facilities’ staff members.

Vaccinations

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, 1,220,604 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed in Iowa, with 1,175,680 of those doses going to Iowa residents. Both totals are up by more than 35,000 from Thursday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Across the state, 468,415 people have been fully vaccinated. That includes including 450,295 Iowans the equivalent of 17.94 percent of Iowa’s adult population (16 and older) and 14.27 percent of Iowa’s total population.

State officials said 435,843 people have completed the Moderna or Pfizer two-shot vaccines, and the remaining individuals — 32,572 — received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Linn County, 89,062 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 35,898 people are fully vaccinated — or 19.89 percent of the county’s adult population and 15.83 percent of the county’s total population.

In Johnson County, 71,952 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 28,185 people are fully vaccinated — or 22.67 percent of the county’s adult population and 18.65 percent of the county’s total population.

Expanded eligibility

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this week that all Iowans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, starting April 5.

Dose allocations to individual counties are expected to increase in the coming weeks, still Linn County health officials said Thursday that local vaccine distribution efforts will not change significantly as a result of the governor’s decision.

Local public health officials are encouraging residents to get the vaccine as soon as they are able, noting it is critical Iowa reach herd immunity levels as concerns rise about a new COVID-19 variant that is circulating within the state.

Earlier this month, eligibility was expanded to include Iowans 64 and younger with certain health conditions.

The expansion set off a frenzy of Iowans hunting for appointments and left some advocates concerned the state’s senior population will slip through the cracks.

Iowa’s vaccine dashboard says people ages 60-plus have received about 58 percent of the vaccines given in the state, but it doesn’t say what share of Iowa seniors have been vaccinated.

Hospitalizations

The state reported increases across the board Friday in hospitalizations, intensive care patients and those on ventilators.

Hospitalizations rose from 171 to 189; patients in intensive care increased from 41 to 44; and the number of patients that required ventilators to help them breathe ticked up from 19 to 21.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

Katie Brumbeloe contributed to this story.