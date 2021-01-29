Iowa reports 45 confirmed deaths and 950 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Iowa added 950 new positive COVID-19 cases and 45 new confirmed deaths between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Since March, Iowa has reported a total of 317,387 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,577 confirmed deaths.

Of those new cases, 176 positive test results were reported among youth ages 17 and younger, and three new cases were reported among education workers.

To date, the total number of young people that have tested positive for the virus is 34,577, and 7,704 education workers have tested positive since March.

Health officials reported 3,781 test results during the 24-hour period, the remaining 2,831 of which came back negative or inconclusive.

Iowa’s seven-day average of new cases is 967, marking the first time the average has dropped below 1,000 since October 10.

On Friday, eight of Iowa’s 99 counties reported 14-day positivity rates above 15 percent.

Linn County reported 72 new cases Friday. The county’s seven-day average is 59. To date, 18,333 virus cases have been reported in the county.

Johnson County added 15 new cases. The county’s seven-day average is 29. Since March, Johnson County has reported 12,413 cases.

Among the deaths confirmed Friday, 30 were among seniors over the age of 80, while individuals between the ages of 61 and 80 accounted for 13 deaths. Adults between the ages of 41 and 60 accounted for two deaths.

The 45 deaths were reported across 28 counties.

Polk, Scott and Warren counties each reported four deaths, while Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Dubuque, Fremont, Marshall, Montgomery, Sioux and Taylor counties reported two deaths each.

Counties that reported one death each were Adair, Cherokee, Fayette, Franklin, Guthrie, Hardin, Harrison, Johnson, Jones, Kossuth, Lee, Linn, Lyon, Marion, O’Brien, Story, and Woodbury.

To date, Linn County has reported 282 COVID-19 deaths since March, while Johnson County has reported 56.

The number of individuals hospitalized with the virus dropped slightly during the 24-hour period, from 391 on Thursday to 383 on Friday, according to state public health data.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units rose slightly from 80 to 82, while the number of patients on ventilators dipped slightly from 32 to 29.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, 48,386,275 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed in the United States, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. More than half of them — 26,193,682 — have been administered.

The data shows that 21,698,606 people have received one dose, and 4,263,056 have completed the two-dose regimen.

The CDC data also shows that 391,575 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in Iowa.

Iowa public health data shows that as of Wednesday, 234,653 doses have been administered, with 222,965 doses going to Iowa residents. Of those, 130,353 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccine series, and 52,150 have received both doses.

In Linn County, 18,520 doses have been administered and 17,432 Linn County residents have received vaccinations, 4,197 of whom have completed the two-dose series.

In Johnson County, 28,476 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,854 Johnson County residents have received vaccinations, 6,052 of whom have completed the two-dose series.

Johnson County is expected to start the second phase of its vaccine program next week. The county’s Phase 1B distribution plan will make vaccines accessible to residents aged 65 and older, as well as other at-risk populations, such as people with disabilities living at home, as well as essential workers most at risk for exposure to the virus, such as food, manufacturing and distribution workers who work and live in congregate settings.

Additionally, first responders, Pre K-12 school, early education and child care workers also will qualify for the vaccine.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, 58 long-term care facilities in Iowa were reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, down two from the previous 24-hour period.

According to the state data, 1,809 individuals in long-term care facilities are positive for the virus — a decrease of 58 from the previous 24-hour period.

Since March, 1,903 individuals have died in long-term care facilities.

