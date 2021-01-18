Iowa reports 426 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Iowa reported 426 new positive COVID-19 cases and one new death in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Monday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

New cases included 59 positive test results among youths 17 and younger and one new case among education workers. To date, 32,571 young people and 7,684 education workers have tested positive for the virus.

The new additions bring the state’s total number of cases to 305,281 and the state’s death toll to 4,324.

The newly confirmed death was a person over the age of 80 in Keokuk County.

The state reported a total of 1,454 test results Monday, the remaining 1,028 of which came back negative or inconclusive. The state’s seven-day average is 1,201.

Currently, 36 of Iowa’s 99 counties report 14-day positivity rates above 15 percent.

Linn County added 23 cases Monday, bringing its total to 17,698. The county’s seven-day average is 54.

Johnson County added 16 cases, bringing its total number of cases to 12,053. The county’s seven-day average is 50.

State data shows a total 142,614 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, 134,919 of which have gone to Iowa residents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In Linn County, 11,037 doses have been administered, 10,543 of which have gone to Linn County residents, and in Johnson County, 18,548 doses have been given, 12,738 of which have gone to Johnson County residents.

The number of hospitalizations increased from 474 to 483, according to the data, while the number of patients being treated in intensive care dropped from 93 to 84.

The number of patients on ventilators dipped from 40 to 38.

Long-term care facilities in Iowa continue to battle outbreaks.

To date, there are 76 outbreaks in facilities across the state — down one from the previous 24-hour period.

According to the data, 1,949 individuals in long-term care facilities are positive for the virus — an increase of 71 from the previous 24-hour period — and a total of 1,762 have died.

Top 10 counties in total cases

1. Polk: 4,5412

2. Linn: 17,698

3. Scott: 15,388

4. Black Hawk: 13,659

5. Woodbury: 12,957

6. Johnson: 12,053

7. Dubuque: 11,326

8. Pottawattamie: 8,942

9. Dallas: 8,824

10. Story: 8,641

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

John McGlothen of The Gazette contributed to this report.