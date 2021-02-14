CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports 395 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

But number of individuals being tested was low

Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Cr
Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa reports 395 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

Iowa reported only 395 new COV1D-19 cases in a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning — but that was based on the fewest number of test results recorded on a Sunday in nearly 10 months.

New cases

Of the new cases, Linn County added 20 for a total of 19,085 so far. Johnson County added nine, for a total of 12,812.

Since the pandemic was confirmed in Iowa in March 2020, the state has recorded 329,098 cases.

The 395 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. Sunday. The state said that was based on 1,618 individuals being tested. That’s the lowest number of tests reported on a Sunday since 1,603 on April 19, 2020.

State officials have said a drop off in testing over the last several months is due to the holidays and bad weather, which is expected to continue into this week.

A large swath of Iowa including Linn and Johnson counties continues to be under a wind chill warning where the “feels like” temperature could drop to 25 or 35 below zero at times through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, which is warning people to limit outdoor activities. Low temperatures are not expected to be above zero until Wednesday morning.

Deaths

The state did not confirm any additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday morning, leaving the total 5,236.

Hospitalizations

The number of patients being treated for the infection in Iowa hospitals rose from 225 to 240 in the 24-hour period.

The number of those in intensive care inched up from 55 to 57, but those placed on ventilators to help breathe declined from 33 to 29.

Vaccinations

The state reported that as of Sunday morning, there have been 477,497 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, an increase of 19,204 from a day earlier.

Data shows that 121,794 people have received both the required doses, up 3,121.

In Linn County, 8,639 people have completed the vaccine series, representing 4.95 percent of the county’s adult population of 18 and up.

In Johnson County, 10,946 people have completed the series, or 9.04 percent of the county’s adult population.

Covid19
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

