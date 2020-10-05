Iowa reports 371 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths Monday

Iowa reported 371 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 11 a.m. Monday, bringing the state’s total to 92,914, according to data from the Iowa Department of Health.

It marked the second day since Wednesday fewer than 1,000 cases have been reported.

The state also reported six new confirmed deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,387.

Woodbury County reported two deaths while Black Hawk, Dallas, Guthrie and Polk counties each reported one.

The state reported 2,669 test results in the past 24 hours, with 371 coming back positive and 2,298 coming back either negative or inconclusive, making for a 24-hour positivity rate of 13.9 percent.

Linn County added 30 positive test results as of 11 a.m. Monday, bringing its total to 4,405 and giving the county a seven-day average of 46 and a daily positivity rate of 11.36 percent.

Johnson County added 21 cases, bringing its total to 5,279 positive cases. The county’s seven-day average is 17 and its daily positivity rate is 11.8 percent.

Story County reported three new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 3,559. The county has a seven-day average of 15 and a daily positivity rate of 21.43 percent.

Black Hawk County reported seven new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 4,651. The county’s seven-day average is 21 and its daily positivity rate is 9.21 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The number of positive test results among Iowans working in the education sector and those under the age of 18 continues to climb.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, 37 new cases were reported among education employees — bringing the total to 4,220 cases — and 39 new cases were reported among children ages 17 and younger. Nearly 7,900 children in Iowa have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

As for long-term care facilities, Hiawatha Care Center reported one new case, bringing the facility’s total number of cases to 57 with 44 recovered.

Hospitalizations dropped from 392 to 389 in the past 24 hours. The number of ICU patients dipped from 104 to 99, while the number of patients on ventilators rose from 39 to 43.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com