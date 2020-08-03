Iowa reports 321 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

Iowa reported 2,307 coronavirus tests in 24 hours ending 11 a.m. Monday, the lowest daily test total reported in the last two weeks. Of those, 321 new positive cases were reported, for a 13.91 percent positive rate, the highest positivity in at least the last two weeks. Since March 8, the state has reported 45,802 cases of the virus.

Five new deaths were confirmed in Iowa, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 879.

Linn County added 30 more COVID-19 positive cases for a total of 2,097 in the county since the pandemic began, below its seven-day rolling average of 37 new cases.

In neighboring Johnson County, 15 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,922. Its seven-day rolling average is 24 new cases of the virus. The seven-day average is the daily average of new coronavirus cases in the state or county over a period of seven days, updated daily with data collected by The Gazette.

Counties that recorded deaths included Muscatine (1), Pottawattamie (2), and Woodbury counties (2).

Positive cases in long-term care facilities in Johnson and Linn counties remained unchanged, according to state data.

Hospitalizations in the state are up from 231 to 241. Patients in intensive care are up from 75 to 78, and fewer people are on ventilators — down from 36 to 31.

Here are the top ten counties with total number of virus cases

1. Polk County: 9719

2. Woodbury County: 3645

3. Black Hawk County: 2997

4. Linn County: 2097

5. Johnson County: 1922

6. Dallas County: 1788

7. Buena Vista County: 1784

8. Scott County: 1591

9. Dubuque County: 1536

10. Marshall County: 1384

Here are the counties with double-digit increases of daily COVID-19 cases

1. Polk County: 61

2. Linn County: 30

3. Dubuque County: 22

4. Johnson County: 15

5. Scott County: 15

6. Woodbury County: 13

7. Wapello County: 11

8. Black Hawk County: 10

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report