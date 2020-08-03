CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports 321 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

2,307 tests reported, lowest daily test total in at least two weeks

Medical workers take samples from residents for testing for the coronavirus COVID-19 at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwo
Medical workers take samples from residents for testing for the coronavirus COVID-19 at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Avenue SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:21PM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Iowa reports 321 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

10:50AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Retail rout continues as Men's Wearhouse, others seek bankruptcy prote ...

08:00AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Iowa State, UNI begin welcoming back students

07:30AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Campus Greek life: socially distant but still social
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa reported 2,307 coronavirus tests in 24 hours ending 11 a.m. Monday, the lowest daily test total reported in the last two weeks. Of those, 321 new positive cases were reported, for a 13.91 percent positive rate, the highest positivity in at least the last two weeks. Since March 8, the state has reported 45,802 cases of the virus.

Five new deaths were confirmed in Iowa, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 879.

Linn County added 30 more COVID-19 positive cases for a total of 2,097 in the county since the pandemic began, below its seven-day rolling average of 37 new cases.

In neighboring Johnson County, 15 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,922. Its seven-day rolling average is 24 new cases of the virus. The seven-day average is the daily average of new coronavirus cases in the state or county over a period of seven days, updated daily with data collected by The Gazette.

Counties that recorded deaths included Muscatine (1), Pottawattamie (2), and Woodbury counties (2).

Positive cases in long-term care facilities in Johnson and Linn counties remained unchanged, according to state data.

Hospitalizations in the state are up from 231 to 241. Patients in intensive care are up from 75 to 78, and fewer people are on ventilators — down from 36 to 31.

Here are the top ten counties with total number of virus cases

1. Polk County: 9719

2. Woodbury County: 3645

3. Black Hawk County: 2997

4. Linn County: 2097

5. Johnson County: 1922

6. Dallas County: 1788

7. Buena Vista County: 1784

8. Scott County: 1591

9. Dubuque County: 1536

10. Marshall County: 1384

Here are the counties with double-digit increases of daily COVID-19 cases

1. Polk County: 61

2. Linn County: 30

3. Dubuque County: 22

4. Johnson County: 15

5. Scott County: 15

6. Woodbury County: 13

7. Wapello County: 11

8. Black Hawk County: 10

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:21PM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Iowa reports 321 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

10:50AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Retail rout continues as Men's Wearhouse, others seek bankruptcy prote ...

08:00AM | Mon, August 03, 2020

Iowa State, UNI begin welcoming back students
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
sarah_watson

The Gazette

All articles by Sarah

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Retail rout continues as Men's Wearhouse, others seek bankruptcy protection

Iowa State, UNI begin welcoming back students

Campus Greek life: socially distant but still social

Surge in Iowa food stamp enrollment starts to show signs of slowing

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Longtime Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson announces retirement

Gun violence in Cedar Rapids surging so far this year

Capitol Ideas column: Kim Reynolds' coronavirus response approval rating plummets

Woman convicted in 1979 West Branch murder shouldn't go free, victim's sister says

University of Iowa students say they're 'likely' to wear masks

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate