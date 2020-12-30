Iowa reports 1,649 new virus cases, 10 more deaths

Iowa reported another 1,649 COVID-19 cases and 10 new, confirmed virus deaths on Wednesday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of known cases and deaths to 278,600 and 3,822 respectively.

Since the Iowa Department of Public Health changed how it tracks and reports death in early December, there can be a greater time in between the moment a person dies of COVID-19 and when the death is reported on the state’s website. In other words, the daily death count doesn’t necessarily reflect how many Iowans have died in a 24-hour period.

Of the deaths reported on Wednesday, three were in Allamakee County, two were in Dickinson County and there was one death each in Dallas, Hamilton, Marshall, Polk and Woodbury counties.

Locally, Linn County reported 55 new virus cases, bringing the county total to 16,486.

Johnson County added 62 new cases, bringing its total to 11,018.

Of the overall number of new cases on Wednesday, 215 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors in Iowa infected with the virus to 29,003.

Across the state, 612 individuals were hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday at 11 a.m. The number of ICU patients is 127 and the number of patients on ventilators is 66.

According to the state’s outbreak list, 111 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were facing a COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday. Within those facilities, 4,749 individuals currently have the virus and 1,139 individuals have died since the start of the pandemic.

Locally, Meth-Wick Health Center in Cedar Rapids was removed from the outbreak list.

West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids remains at 40 cases, but added one new recovery for a total of 32.

Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids added one new case for 51 total and still is at just one recovery.

In Johnson County, Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville still is at 35 total cases and added four recoveries for 24 total.

