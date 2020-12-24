CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports 1,424 new virus cases, 71 new deaths

Linn County adds six new virus deaths

Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Cr
Medical staff take a nasopharyngeal sample for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa reported 1,424 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 71 additional deaths, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 272,446 and the total number of deaths to 3,739.

Linn County reported 71 new cases for a county total of 16,221. The county also reported six new deaths for a total of 240.

Johnson County added 39 new virus cases, bringing the county total to 10,755.

On Thursday, Marion County reported six new deaths, Polk County reported five and Scott County reported four.

Counties with three new deaths include: Black Hawk, Jones, Pocahontas, Warren, Webster and Woodbury counties.

Counties reporting two new deaths include: Dickinson, Plymouth, Pottawattamie and Story counties.

Counties reporting one new death each include: Benton, Bremer, Butler, Cherokee, Clinton, Dallas, Delaware, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Henry, Ida, Iowa, Jasper, Keokuk, Kossuth, Lee, Lyon, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Montgomery, Palo Alto and Wright counties.

Of the total deaths, 40 were of individuals above the age of 80, 26 were aged 61-80, four were aged 41-60 and one was aged 18-40.

State hospitalizations were at 625 on Thursday at 11 a.m., down from 644 on Wednesday at the same time. ICU patients went from 139 to 127 in the 24-hour period as well. Patients on ventilators went from 71 to 70.

Test Iowa sites will be closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

