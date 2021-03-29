Iowa reports 137 new COVID-19 cases and four new, confirmed deaths

Iowa added 137 new COVID-19 cases Monday as well as four new, confirmed deaths.

The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 349,735 virus cases and 5,729 deaths since last March, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Iowa’s seven-day average for new cases was 560.

Of the state’s new cases, 16 were of children age 17 and younger, raising the total for that age group to 40,212. One case new case was reported among education workers, bringing that total to 7,730.

Johnson County added six new cases Monday bringing its total to 13,484. The county’s seven-day average is 21.

According to state data released Monday morning, the total of cases in Linn County since the pandemic arrived in Iowa dropped by three, for a total of 19,827. No explanation was given for why those three cases were removed. Such a discrepancy has only happened on other time since last March, when 20 cases were subtracted from the Linn County total on Dec. 1. Health officials offered no explanation in that instance, either.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

Of Monday’s four reported deaths, three were over the age of 80 and one was between 61 and 80.

The reported deaths were between Dec. 16 and March 8.

Counties that reported one death each were Adair, Buchanan, Dallas and Jackson.

Vaccine

The state reported 560,483 Iowans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. That’s 17.76 percent of all Iowans and 22.33 percent of adult Iowans (16 and older).

Within the state, including non-Iowans, 583,248 people have been fully vaccinated.

State data shows 544,409 people in Iowa have completed the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccine, while 38,839 have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,473,901 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, with 1,419,638 shots going to Iowans.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In Linn County, 24.01 percent of people 16 and older had been fully vaccinated as of Monday afternoon.

State data shows 108,450 shots have been given in Linn County and 443,320 people have now been fully vaccinated.

In Johnson County, 86,946 shots have been given, with 34,420 people fully vaccinated. That’s 27.69 percent of the county’s adult population.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units rose slightly.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, 196 people were being treated for COVID-19 in Iowa’s hospitals, an increase of four from the day before, and the number of patients in intensive care went from 42 to 44.

The number of patients on ventilators remained at nine.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

COVID-19 outbreaks — three or more cases among residents and staff — were reported Monday at two long-term care facilities, where 12 people are being treated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,232 people have died from the virus in the state’s long-term care facilities. That’s equivalent to roughly 39 percent of the state’s total death toll.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com