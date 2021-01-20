Iowa reports 1,359 new COVID-19 cases and 62 confirmed deaths

Iowa reported 1,359 new positive COVID-19 cases and 62 confirmed death in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new numbers come as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office in Washington, D.C. and just one day after the U.S. death toll topped 400,000.

Wednesday’s new cases included 178 positive test results among youths 17 and younger. No new cases were reported among education workers.

To date, 32,890 young people and 7,688 education workers have tested positive for the virus.

The newly reported cases bring the state’s total number of cases in Iowa to 307,595 and the state’s death toll to 4,394.

The newly confirmed deaths were reported in 35 counties and included 35 individuals age 81 or older, 23 individuals between the ages of 61 and 80 and four people between the ages of 41 and 60.

Polk County reported eight deaths and Benton County reported six.

The counties that reported three deaths each were: Cerro Gordo, Dubuque, Linn and Scott.

The counties that reported two deaths each were: Appanoose, Black Hawk, Clinton, Crawford, Johnson, Ringgold and Woodbury.

And the counties that reported one deaths each were: Cass, Dallas, Dickinson, Fayette, Hamilton, Henry, Jefferson, Lee, Lucas, Mahaska, Marshall, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, Muscatine, Palo Alto, Pottawattamie, Shelby, Story, Tama, Van Buren and Webster.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The state reported a total of 4,215 test results Wednesday, the remaining 2,856 of which came back negative or inconclusive. The state’s seven-day average is 1,097.

Currently, 14 of Iowa’s 99 counties report 14-day positivity rates above 15 percent.

Linn County added 57 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 17,799. The county’s seven-day average is 48. A total of 278 people have died in Linn County as a result of the virus.

Johnson County added 41 cases, bringing its total number of cases to 12,126. The county’s seven-day average is 44. A total of 51 people have died in Johnson County as a result of COVID-19.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 35,990,150 vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the United States, 16,525,281 of which have been administered. The data, which was last updated at 6 a.m. Wednesday, shows 14,270,441 have received one or more doses, and 2,161,419 have received two doses.

In Iowa, 291,075 doses have been distributed, according to the CDC, and 156,296 doses have been administered, <URL destination="https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/61/COVID19%20Vaccine%20Administration.pdf">according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

</URL> State data shows 122,588 individuals have received the first does of the vaccine series, and 16,854 have received both doses.

In Linn County, 12,125 doses have been administered and 11,894 Linn County residents have been vaccinated. In Johnson County, 20,040 doses have been given and 13,370 Johnson County residents have been vaccinated.

Iowa saw a slight decline in number of hospitalizations, dipping from 490 to 474, according to the data, while the number of patients being treated in intensive care rose from 85 to 86.

The number of patients on ventilators remained at 36.

Long-term care facilities in Iowa continue to battle outbreaks.

To date, there are 71 outbreaks in facilities across the state — down one from the previous 24-hour period.

According to the data, 1,886 individuals in long-term care facilities are positive for the virus — an increase of 61 from the previous 24-hour period — and a total of 1,806 have died.

In Johnson County, cases at Lantern Park Specialty Care rose slightly, from 32 to 33 cases, while the number of recoveries shifted from 27 to 26.

In Buchanan County, ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence was removed from the state’s outbreak list.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com