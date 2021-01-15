Iowa reports 1,317 new COVID-19 cases and six confirmed deaths as global death toll exceeds 2 million

Iowa recorded 1,317 new positive COVID-19 cases and six new confirmed deaths as of 11 a.m. Friday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public health.

The new additions bring the state’s total number of positive cases to 302,788 and the death toll to 4,257.

Linn County reported 56 new positive cases, bringing its total to 17,573. The county’s seven-day average is 57. Johnson County added 51 cases, bringing its total to 11,925. Its seven-day average is 55.

Included in the state’s new cases Friday were 193 new cases among young people ages 17 or younger and one new case among education workers.

The department of health recorded 4,461 test results between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, the remaining 3,144 of which came back negative or inconclusive.

Among the deaths reported Friday were three individuals over the age of 80, two between the ages of 61 and 80 and one individual between the age of 41 and 60. The deaths were reported one each among six counties — Dickinson, Harrison, Linn, Polk, Wapello and Webster.

Friday also marks another grim milestone as global death toll from the coronavirus soared past the 2 million mark, a little over a year after the virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to the New York Times, it took more than nine months for the world to pass 1 million deaths in late September, a moment that the United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, called “mind-numbing” and “an agonizing milestone.”

But in just a little over three months, the virus has managed to claim another million lives, and as it spreads, it continues to evolve with several variants now circulating around the world.

In the United States, the virus has killed nearly 400,000, according to a New York Times database. And with the country’s new cases still averaging about 240,000 cases per day, there are few signs of it slowing.

The release of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna and released in the United States on Dec. 11, 2020 has sparked some hope in mitigating the spread of the virus.

The vaccine arrived in Iowa three days later.

Since then, 125,776 vaccinations have been administered across the state. Of those, 118, 991 have been administered to Iowa residents and 11,559 vaccine series have been completed.

In Linn County 8,753 doses have been administered and 1,560 vaccine series have been completed. In Johnson County, 11,502 individuals have been vaccinated and 1,506 vaccine series have been completed.

In the meantime, Iowa’s hospitals continue to treat hundreds of COVID-19 patients across the state.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported there were 513 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a decline from the 532 hospitalizations reported during the previous 24-hour period.

However, the number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased slightly in the past 24 hours from 85 to 91. The number of patients that required ventilators to help them breathe remained at 35.

Long-term care facilities in Iowa continue to report COVID-19 outbreaks.

Currently 81 facilities are reporting active outbreaks as of 11 a.m. Friday, with 1857 individuals who are positive for the virus and 1,729 deaths.

In Linn County, Northbrook Manor Care Center reported 46 cases — a minute increase from the 45 cases reported the day before — in past 14 days. The number of recoveries remained at five.

In Johnson County, Briarwood Healthcare Center reported 10 positive cases, up one from Thursday. No recoveries have been reported.

And in Benton County, Belle Plaine Specialty Care, which was added to the state’s outbreak list on Dec. 10, has been removed from the list.

