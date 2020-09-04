CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, passing 1,000 new cases in 24-hour period for 4th time ever, while 7-day average declines

Statewide positivity rate at 14.29 percent

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. Research into the link between high blood pressure and COVID-19 is ongoing. (NIAID/TNS)
08:27PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

01:42PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

06:50AM | Fri, September 04, 2020

07:04PM | Thu, September 03, 2020

Iowa on Friday reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus in a 24-hour period, only the fourth time that threshold has been passed.

Statewide 1.089 new cases of the virus were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of 11 a.m.

The new cases were identified through 6,530 tests, for a positivity rate of 14.29 percent.

The seven-day average of new cases, however, dropped to 844, the first time in the past week it’s been below 1,000 cases.

Last week’s dramatic increase in new cases followed the addition of antigen tests to state totals plus the spike in counties with public universities.

Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, reported 120 new cases Friday, its 10th consecutive day of triple-digit increases. The positivity rate in testing was 24.54 percent. The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 159.

Story County, home to Iowa State University, reported 85 new cases, with a 22.37 percent positive rate. The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 87.

Black Hawk County, home to the University of Northern Iowa, reported 53 new cases, with a 13.52 percent positive rate. Its seven-day average of new cases is 32.

Linn County on Friday reported 32 new cases, with a 7.71 percent positive rate. The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 25.

Polk County has the most cases reported in the state — 13,768 — since March, when the virus arrived in Iowa. It is followed by Johnson County, with 4,329 total cases.

Statewide, virus-related hospitalizations have been steadily climbing over the past month, with 323 hospitalized Thursday and 317 hospitalized Friday, levels not seen since June 2.

The number of patients in intensive care units dropped by one to 87. Patients on ventilators remained unchanged at 41.

The state on Friday reported three deaths — one each in Howard, Jackson and Lee counties

TOP 10 COUNTIES IN TOTAL CASES

1. Polk County: 13768

2. Johnson County: 4329

3. Woodbury County: 4237

4. Black Hawk County: 3906

5. Linn County: 3064

6. Story County: 2742

7. Dallas County: 2439

8. Scott County: 2303

9. Dubuque County: 2110

10. Buena Vista County: 1841

DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES OR MORE IN NEW CASES

1. Polk County: 138

2. Johnson County: 120

3. Story County: 85

4. Black Hawk County: 53

5. Dubuque County: 38

6. Woodbury County: 38

7. Scott County: 36

8. Linn County: 32

9. Dallas County: 25

10. Plymouth County: 25

11. Sioux County: 22

12. Crawford County: 18

13. Pottawattamie County: 17

14. Marshall County: 15

15. Des Moines County: 13

16. Henry County: 13

17. Mahaska County: 11

18. Warren County: 11

19. Buena Vista County: 10

20. Jasper County: 10

21. Wapello County: 10

TOP PERCENTAGE INCREASES FOR COUNTIES WITH MORE THAN 50 CASES

1. Iowa County: 5.2%

2. Mahaska County: 4.7%

3. Cedar County: 4.5%

4. Henry County: 4.4%

5. Mills County: 3.8%

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette compiled this report.

08:27PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

01:42PM | Fri, September 04, 2020

06:50AM | Fri, September 04, 2020

