CORONAVIRUS

Iowa releasing more data on COVID-19 testing

Total number of tests administered had been secret

Medical staff talk to people lined up for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek D
Medical staff talk to people lined up for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:25PM | Fri, December 04, 2020

Iowa releasing more data on COVID-19 testing

05:44PM | Fri, December 04, 2020

Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson: Biden's 100 days of masks coincides with Gov ...

04:51PM | Fri, December 04, 2020

Iowa's $2.3M contract-tracing deal goes to firm that helped Trump, Rey ...

01:39PM | Fri, December 04, 2020

Iowa breaks previous record for coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Iowa’s Public Health Department announced Friday it has added data to its online dashboard that gives the public a more detailed accounting of the total number of virus tests conducted.

Previously, the state released data about tests only in a format that related to an individual, not the total number of tests that were done.

Those who tested negative or positive on multiple occasions had only their most recent test results included.

The new data shows that more than 2.54 million tests have been reported this year for state residents and nearly 260,000 were positive. That reflects about 1.23 million individuals who were tested and 240,000 confirmed infections.

It’s unclear whether the change will help the public better understand how the state calculates positivity rates, which are key indicators of community spread and used to determine school openings and closings.

Independent researchers routinely have reported much higher positivity rates than the state does, based on publicly available data.

The department said Friday that the averages will continue to be calculated based on individuals tested, not total tests.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The state’s COVID-19 website at coronavirus.iowa.gov also added a new calculation Friday that shows the number of individuals positive per population of 100,000 statewide and in each of 99 counties over the last two weeks. The department said those trends are “more comprehensive indicators of recent virus activity” than case and positivity rates alone.

As of Friday, 405 out of every 100,000 residents in the state had tested positive in the last seven days, down 1 percent from the prior week.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:25PM | Fri, December 04, 2020

Iowa releasing more data on COVID-19 testing

05:44PM | Fri, December 04, 2020

Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson: Biden's 100 days of masks coincides with Gov ...

04:51PM | Fri, December 04, 2020

Iowa's $2.3M contract-tracing deal goes to firm that helped Trump, Rey ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson: Biden's 100 days of masks coincides with Gov. Kim Reynolds' guidance

Iowa's $2.3M contract-tracing deal goes to firm that helped Trump, Reynolds campaigns

Iowa breaks previous record for coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

8 months of working from home take toll on employees, employers alike

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Over 230 in Linn County told they were positive for COVID-19, but they weren't

Still waiting on FEMA check after derecho? New loan fund may help

Cedar Rapids nixes in-person Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Police ask for help to identify suspects in string of armed robberies last month

Republicans criticize, Democrats defend Hart's challenge in Iowa's 2nd District

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe