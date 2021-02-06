CORONAVIRUS

Iowa records 41 more coronavirus deaths

The state sees 548 new positive cases

Kristen Van Scoyoc, MSN RN, explains post-vaccination instructions to Guy Drollinger of Iowa City during a vaccination clinic at the UI Health Support Services Building in Coralville this past Wednesday. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Forty-one additional deaths confirmed to be related to the coronavirus were reported by the Iowa Department of Iowa as of 11 a.m. Saturday for the previous 24-hour period.

The state also recorded 548 new positive COVID-19 cases on its website and as analyzed by The Gazette.

New Cases

Linn County was listed with 22 new positive cases and Johnson County with 20.

The top 10 Iowa counties in total positive cases since March 2020 were:

1. Polk — 48,903

2. Linn — 18,815

3. Scott — 16,468

4. Black Hawk — 14,518

5. Woodbury — 13,366

6. Johnson — 12,636

7. Dubuque — 11,945

8. Dallas — 9,537

9. Pottawattamie — 9,454

10. Story — 9,149

The department listed 111 new positive cases for children under the age of 18.

Confirmed deaths

Of the 41 additional deaths recorded by the state in the 24-hour period, 19 were Iowans 81 and older, and 17 were between the ages of 61 and 80.

The other five persons were between the ages of 41 and 60.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalization totals were down from Friday by 12, to 336.

Sixty-seven patients were in intensive care and 30 were on ventilators.

Vaccinations

A total of 310,349 Iowans had received vaccines as of Saturday morning, the state said. Linn County administered 23,360 and Johnson County 23,643.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its data tracker website 8.3 million Americans had received two doses of a vaccine, as of 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Long-term care

Forty-four current outbreaks — up one from the day before — were reported by the state, with 13 additional deaths related to the virus.

The state’s total number of long-term care deaths stood at 2,093.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.

