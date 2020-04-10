Iowa faces medical equipment shortage

JOHNSTON — State public health officials Friday issued an emergency order due to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) that is designed to help hospitals, clinics and other health-care providers to stretch their supplies by using and reusing masks, gowns and other items beyond the normal period.

“We understand the issuance of this order may be unsettling but due to the global shortage of PPE supply, we’ve determined that now is the time to take this action,” Sarah Reisetter, IDPH deputy director, said in a news conference at the state’s emergency operations center.

Gov. Kim Reynolds reassured Iowans that positive cases of coronavirus are flattening and “plateauing” even though Friday’s count was 118 new cases that brought the total to 1,388 and included two more deaths in Linn County. The victims described as one older and one elderly resident brought the state’s overall COVID-19 death toll to 31.

“When we started this week I told Iowans that it would be difficult one and it has been,” the governor said, but she also pointed to “reassuring signs” by noting that 14,565 Iowans have tested negative for the virus — including 862 in Friday’s report — and that 36 percent, or 506 Iowans, have recovered from the coronavirus while 119 Iowans remain hospitalized.

Reynolds said the trend lines indicate “we’re doing the right thing but our work is not yet done.”

The governor told reporters that one “unintended consequence” of the restrictive emergency orders that closed restaurants, bars and many other businesses while keeping food stored and other essential functions operating has been the food insecurity created for some 354,000 Iowans.

The situation has strained demand on food banks, pantries and other providers but the governor said the state remains committed to “feeding even more Iowans in these troubling times.” To respond to the challenges, Reynolds said she has created the Feeding Iowans Task Force led by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg to coordinate resources, identify gaps and raise awareness on hunger-related issues so needy Iowans know where to go to get help — starting by going to coronavirus.iowa.gov for food information.

