Iowa now has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19

DES MOINES — Iowa’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now up to 38.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health were notified Wednesday of nine additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 on top of the 29 previously confirmed.

According to the officials, three individuals live in Johnson County, two of Polk County, two in Dallas County, one in Washington County and one in Winneshiek County.

According to public health officials, Iowa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are in these counties: Johnson, 21; Dallas, 5; Polk, 3; Allamakee, 2; and Adair, Black Hawk, Carroll, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Washington and Winneshiek counties, 1 each.

Also, public health says 199 Iowans are being monitored for the COVID-19 virus while 61 have completed monitoring.

A status report of monitoring and testing of coronavirus in Iowa provided by the state health department can be found online.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-(800) 244-7431.

The governor’s office and the Iowa Department of Public Health will be transitioning to mid-morning updates as testing capabilities have expanded.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Kim Reynolds released a video with Dr. Caitlin Pedati to discuss testing criteria.

Reynolds also released a video discussing Iowa’s efforts to implement the Trump administratin’s 15-day plan to slow the spread of coronavirus.