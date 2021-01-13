Iowa nears 300,000 positive COVID-19 cases; 10 new deaths reported

Iowa neared 300,000 positive COVID cases as the virus continues to spread aggressively across the state and the country.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state reported 1,841 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 299,918.

Among those new additions were 244 new cases reported among children age 17 and younger and three cases among education workers. To date, total of 31,767 children and 7,684 education workers in Iowa have tested positive for the virus.

Currently, 48 of Iowa’s 99 counties are reporting 14-day positivity rates higher than 15 percent.

Linn County reported 77 new cases between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing its total to 17,465. The county’s seven day average is 65.

Johnson County reported 71 additional cases during the 24-hour time period, bringing its total number of cases to 11,818. The county’s seven-day average is 57.

The state reported a total of 5,259 test results between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday. The remaining 3,418 tests came back negative or inconclusive. The state’s seven-day average for positive cases is 1,484.

Public health officials also reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday in 10 counties.

Among those that died were two individuals over the age of 80, seven individuals between the ages of 61 and 80 and one individual between the ages of 41 and 60.

Polk and Scott counties reported two deaths each, while Benton, Davis, Emmet, Howard, Linn, Plyouth, Wapello and Hardin counties each reported one death.

According to the Center for Disease Control, a total of 264,125 vaccine doses have been distributed to Iowa since Dec. 14, 2020, and 112,093 Iowans have received their first dose of the two-shot vaccine.

Public health officials are currently focused on vaccinating the state’s Phase 1A populations, which include front-line health care workers as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Inoculation of individuals at the long-term care facilities — being handled through a federal partnership with three major retail pharmacies — is expected to complete the first doses by the end of this month.

Many recipients of these doses are prevalent in certain counties with a high concentration of health care workers, including Johnson, Linn and Polk counties. Of the more than 91,500 vaccine doses administered as of Monday, about 9,400 were given to Johnson County residents and nearly 6,800 were administered to Linn County residents, according to state data.

Vaccination for Phase 1B groups will begin as soon as the health care workforce in Iowa has reached 60 percent to 70 percent coverage, health officials said.

Phase 1B groups include school and child care staff, first responders, correctional facility staff and inmates, staff and individuals living in congregate settings such as behavioral health treatment centers and disabled Iowans and their caregivers.

State officials also will prioritize workers at food, distribution and manufacturing facilities, including meatpacking plants. These individuals, who live in and work in congregate settings that make social distancing impossible, have experienced frequent outbreaks of clusters of illness throughout the pandemic.

Vaccines administered to essential workers will be coordinated through employer-based clinics.

The number of patients being treated in Iowa’s hospitals saw a decrease Wednesday, dipping from 552 to 516 — the lowest number of hospitalizations reported since 501 on October 30.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units also declined, dropping from 90 to 79, while the number of patients that require ventilators to help them breathe held steady at 30.

The state’s long-term care facilities continue to struggle with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The state said there are currently 84 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state, with 1,928 individuals who are positive for the virus and 1,715 deaths — four of which were reported Wednesday.

In Linn County, Northbrook Manor Care Center and The Gardens of Cedar Rapids each reported one new recovery. The number of active cases in those facilities held steady at 45 and 21, respectively.

Briarwood Healthcare Center in Johnson County reported two new cases, up from 7 to 9. No recoveries have been reported.

Also in Johnson County, cases at Lantern Park Specialty Care inched up from 29 to 30. Recoveries also increased from 26 to 27.

In Benton County, Belle Plaine Specialty Care reported three new recoveries and ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence East Campus in Buchanan County reported one new case and three new recoveries.

