Iowa nears 1,500 deaths as total hospitalizations across the state reaches another peak

Nearly 1,500 Iowans have died from COVID-19 since March when the virus first appeared in Iowa, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the state has seen 1,495 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. That is with the addition of the 14 people who died in 13 counties in the past 24 hours.

According to the data, Scott County reported two deaths as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, while Buchanan, Carroll, Cedar, Dallas, Delaware, Floyd, Guthrie, Harrison, Howard, Linn, Sac and Sioux counties reported one death each.

The state also added 1,178 new cases, bringing the total number of Iowans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus to 101,866 and the state’s seven-day rolling average to 1,073, one of the highest rolling seven-day averages recorded since late August. Iowa’s highest rolling seven-day average was 1,177 which was recorded on August 31.

Of the 5,406 test results reported in the past 24 hours, 1,178 came back positive while 4,228 were gave negative or inclusive results, making for a positivity rate of 21.79 percent, the highest positivity rate since August 27 when the antigen tests were added to the state’s tallies.

Linn County added 60 cases as of 11 a.m. Wednesday — the ninth highest daily total — bringing its total number of cases to 4,767. The county’s seven-day average is 41 and its positivity rate is 11.11 percent.

Johnson County added 8 cases, bringing its total number of cases to 5,509. The county’s seven-day average is 27 and its positivity rate is 4.02 percent.

Story County added 17 cases, bringing its total to 3,748 total and its seven-day average to 19. The county’s positivity rate is 11.18 percent.

Black Hawk County added 36 cases, bringing its total number of cases to 4,970. The county’s seven-day average is 37 and its positivity rate is 16.9 percent.

Five long-term care facilities were added to the outbreak list in the past 24 hours, according to the IDPH.

Dunlap Specialty Center in Harrison County reported the most significant outbreak with 59 cases and six recoveries as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, Ruthven Community Care Center in Palo Alto County reported 10 cases and one recovery, Atlantic Specialty Care in Cass County reported six cases and one recovery and QHC Winterset North, LLC in Madison County reported three cases.

Edgewood Convalescent Home in Delaware County rejoined the outbreak list with four cases and one recovery. The long-term care facility was first added to the list on June 12 and later removed on July 8.

86 new positive cases were reported among those working in the education sector, bringing that total up to 4,868, and 108 cases were added among children ages zero to 17. A total of 8,776 children in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations rose from 463 to 473 — yet another new high for the state — and the number of patients on ventilators jumped from 44 to 46, while the number of ICU patients dipped from 114 to 106.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com