Linn County officials urge 'community effort' to curb rapid COVID-19 spread

Linn County officials on Thursday urged the community to take swift action to limit contact outside of their households and wear masks as Iowa sees a surge of COVID-19 cases that is upending instruction in schools and overwhelming hospitals across the state.

The officials cautioned against easing up on efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus because of “quarantine fatigue” as Iowa has counted more than 4,000 new positive cases in each of the last five consecutive days in the record-breaking spike.

“Everything is increasing — the spread, the positive COVID cases, the hospitalizations, the deaths,” Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis said. “We have a record number of health care workers and teachers who are exhausted, quarantined and have contracted the virus.”

The New York Times ranks Cedar Rapids as the metro area with the fastest growth in new cases per 100,000 residents. Wednesday, Linn County added 433 new cases — the second highest daily total behind the 520 cases recorded Sunday. The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 405 — setting a record for the 20th straight day — and its 24-hour positivity rate is 41.28 percent.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to work with state and local governments to issue mask mandates across the country in two months when he is inaugurated, Mathis said, but the rising case numbers put a strain on hospitals and schools right now.

“I’m calling on the governor again to prevent more spread, to prevent more infections or death by enacting a statewide mask mandate and do it now,” Mathis said. She also urged the governor to expand testing availability.

Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush said students and staff have adjusted well to the new safety measures, but “we are now pressed as a school district, as many districts are.”

“We’ve adopted many safety measures, but our community has not,” Bush said. “Because of the community surge of positive cases, the adults and our students in our system have been greatly affected.”

The pandemic is challenging schools every day, Bush said. From Oct. 26 to Nov. 9, she said there have been 356 absences from adults and over 245 new cases since last week for staff who have to quarantine or isolate because of exposures to COVID-19-positive individuals.

Community members face tough choices about how to spend Thanksgiving, Bush said. She added that she has faced cancer in the last six months and will not spend the holiday with her relatives so she can continue to offer in-person instruction to Cedar Rapids students.

“It has been a unique and challenging year,” Bush said tearfully. “We are desperate. We need your help.”

The Iowa Department of Education granted the district a waiver for in-person instruction until Nov. 30 starting Thursday.

“It is our greatest hope” to open classroom doors again come Nov. 30, Bush said, but cases need to trend in a better direction or else school officials face another tough call.

Heather Meador, the clinical services supervisor with Linn County Public Health, said the county’s uptick in cases is not tied to a specific event. Rather, officials are seeing the spread come from smaller gatherings where people feel comfortable with family members, friends and neighbors and are lax with public health guidelines.

She said Linn County Public Health has updated its definition of a close contact for its contact-tracing efforts using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. A close contact is someone who:

· Has been within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period, starting from two days before illness onset or testing

· Lives in the same household as a person diagnosed with COVID-19

· Has had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)

· Has gotten respiratory droplets on them from a COVID-19 infected individual by being sneezed on, coughed on, etc.

All of the above encompass a close regardless of mask use. Close contacts are expected to quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others.

Linn County Public Health advises a close contact who develops symptoms of COVID-19 or tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate, meaning they should stay home until it is safe for them to be around others.

Anyone who is sick or infected should separate themselves from others in their home by staying in a specific area and using a separate bathroom (if available) until meeting all of the following criteria:

· No fever for at least 24 hours without using medicine that reduces fevers

· Symptoms have improved (e.g., cough or shortness of breath have improved)

· At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

She said Linn County Public Health officials advise requiring the use of masks or facial coverings in public, capping gatherings at 10 people, offering carryout service only in restaurants and working remotely for nonessential employees.

“We can do this, but this is a community effort,” Meador said. “You can’t look at one entity to solve this issue. This is a global pandemic. None of us have been on this before and we all have to do our part. We all have a part in this.”

