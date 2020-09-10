Linn County reports its second-highest number of coronavirus cases ever

Linn County added its second-highest number of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period ever as well as recorded its highest seven-day average ever on Thursday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The county added 73 new virus cases as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, bringing the county total to 3,355. The new numbers bring the seven-day average to 46 and the positivity rate to 19.57 percent. Linn County also saw one additional death on Thursday, bringing the county total to 99.

Across the state, 21 new confirmed deaths were reported in the 24-hour period, bringing the number of Iowans who have died due to the virus to 1,206. Iowa had 883 new cases as well. The state’s total number of cases is at 72,020.

Black Hawk, Polk, Scott and Webster counties had two new virus deaths each. Des Moines, Dubuque, Emmet, Grundy, Jones, Lucas, Lyon, Marion, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Wapello and Warren counties had one additional death each.

The state reported 6,610 test results in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Thursday. With 883 positives, the positivity rate is 13.36 percent.

Johnson County added 60 cases in the 24-hour period for a total of 4,700. The county has a seven-day average of 70, the eighth consecutive day that number has trended downward. Johnson County’s positivity rate is 13.92 percent.

On Wednesday, the University of Iowa reported its own new 53 virus cases, 52 of those being students. The new cases bring the university’s total to 1,621 since Aug. 18 — among the highest campus tallies across U.S. higher education.

In Story County, 41 new virus cases were reported in the 24-hour period for a total of 3,013. Story County’s seven-day average sits at 51 and the county has a positivity rate of 17.75 percent.

Black Hawk County added 31 new cases of its own for a total of 4,090 and a seven-day average of 34. The county’s positivity rate is 10.95 percent.

Multiple long-term care facilities were added to the state’s COVID-19 outbreak list.

Denver Sunset Home in Bremer County is reporting 12 virus cases, Creekside in Grundy County has five cases and West Ridge Specialty Care has seven cases. Bishop Drumm Retirement Center is experiencing its second outbreak with five cases, though three are recovered. The facility was previously removed from the list on June 19.

Locally, Hiawatha Care Center has two additional cases in its outbreak for a total of 11 virus cases. The number of recovered also changed from two to one.

Across Iowa, hospitalizations were down from 322 to 302, ICU patients went from 83 to 85 and patients on ventilators went from 37 to 34.

