Iowa identifies 2 nursing homes hit with coronavirus outbreaks

McCreedy Home in Washington County. (Google Street View image)
01:09PM | Tue, April 07, 2020

12:34PM | Tue, April 07, 2020

11:35AM | Tue, April 07, 2020

10:39AM | Tue, April 07, 2020

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has released the identities of two nursing homes where outbreaks of the coronavirus have infected residents and contributed to a large share of the state’s known cases.

The facilities were identified Tuesday as the McCreedy Home in Washington County and Premier Estates of Toledo in Tama County. Health officials had previously withheld that information from the public.

Those homes and Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids are the sites of the three outbreaks at long-term care facilities confirmed in Iowa. Under the state’s definition, that means three or more residents have tested positive.

Officials say the outbreaks account for 11 percent of Iowa’s known coronavirus cases and 46 percent of deaths. That includes 76 cases tied to Heritage alone.

Washington County Hospitals and Clinics, which operates the McCreedy Home, said in a statement that all infected residents have received medical treatment and are in isolation. Its statement didn’t say how many were infected.

The home’s management is in contact with the families of residents and “doing everything possible to provide them support,” the statement said.

Premier Estates of Toledo is owned by Trillium Healthcare Consulting of Bradenton, Florida. The home administrator and a Trillium spokesman didn’t immediately return messages.

08:55AM | Tue, April 07, 2020

08:54AM | Tue, April 07, 2020

06:00AM | Tue, April 07, 2020

