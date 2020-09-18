Iowa sees third largest increase in positive COVID cases reported in a 24-hour period

Iowa reported 1,324 news cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, the third largest increase in cases reported in a 24-hour period since the start of pandemic testing. The increase bring the state’s total number of positive cases up to 78,299.

Of those 1,324 new cases reported Friday, 160 involved patients’ ages 0 to 17, bringing the total number of infected juveniles to 6,089.

The last time Iowa saw an increase this significant in positive cases over a 24-hour period was August 26, when the state reported a total of 1,477 new cases — the second largest increase.

The largest increase in positive cases in a 24-hour period occurred the following day — on Aug. 27, the day the antigen tests were added into the state’s daily totals — when Iowa reported 2,579 new cases.

Ten more COVID-related deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data analyzed by The Gazette, bring the Iowa’s total number of fatalities to 1,258.

Linn County reported three new deaths — bringing the counties total number of deaths to 104 — while Black Hawk, Howard, Monroe, Polk, Scott, Tama and Woodbury counties each reported one.

In the past 24 hours, Iowa has also reported one new positive case involving a patient with an “education occupation,” but the data does not specify whether that person is a teacher, or simply works in the education field. The total number of people who tested positive for COVID and work in the education field is currently 2,827.

Hiawatha Care Center reported one new COVID case in the past 24 hours, upping its total number of cases to 26, and Winslow Care Center in Marion reported 10 new recoveries for a total of 28. The long-term care facility’s total number of cases remains at 38.

Four Eastern Iowa counties saw double-digit increases in positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Linn County added 62 new positive cases for a total of 3,691, bringing its seven-day average to 42. Johnson County reported 47 new cases, bringing its total to 4,974 and its seven-day average to 31. Story County added 39 positive cases bringing its total to 3,242 and its seven-day average to 25. And Black Hawk County saw 46 new cases, for a total of 4,295, bringing the county’s seven-day average to 25.

Hospitalizations in the state also went up slightly, according to the data, from 271 patients to 281, and ICUs admitted six additional patients, bringing the total number of critical patients up to 91. Of those, 39 have been placed on ventilators.

