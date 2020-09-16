Iowa Department of Public Health reports 848 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths

Two more Iowa longterm-care facilities reported COVID-19 outbreaks in the past 24 hours according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Akron Care Center in Plymouth County reported eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and Sunrise Hill Care Center in Tama County claimed four cases. Additionally Hiawatha Care Center saw seven new cases, upping its total to 25, and Winslow Care Center in Marion added three new cases, bringing its total to 38.

Two other facilities were added to the outbreak list again Tuesday. Harmony House Health Care Center in Waterloo had reported six cases with four recovered. The facility was removed from the list June 11. Mitchell Village Care Center in Mitchellville was added back to the list after being removed June 18.

Iowa reported 848 new positive coronavirus cases and two new deaths as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Des Moines and Marion counties each reported one death during the 24-hour period, bringing Des Moines County’s total number of deaths to seven and Marion County’s to four.

Four Eastern Iowa counties saw double-digit increases in positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Linn County added 38 new positive cases Wednesday for a total of 3,580. Its seven-day average is 4,3 and the county positivity rate is 10.41 percent.

Johnson County reported 25 new cases, bringing its total to 4,879. Johnson’s seven-day average is 34. The county’s positivity rate is 10.2 percent.

Story County added 31 positive cases. The county total sits at 3,188, and its seven-day average is 31. The county’s positivity rate is 15.35 percent.

Black Hawk County had 38 new cases for a total of 4,233. The county’s seven-day average is 25, and its positivity rate is 15.51 percent.

As of Tuesday Linn County has seen 101 deaths due to the virus, and Johnson County has had 27 deaths. Black Hawk County’s death toll is 83. No new deaths were reported in either of the three counties during the 24-hour period.

The new confirmed virus cases bring Iowa’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 76,125. The state’s death toll sits at 1,235.

Hospitalizations in the state also went up slightly, according to the data, from 284 patients to 291, and ICUs admitted 5 additional patients, bringing the total number of critical patients up to 79, 32 of whom have been placed on ventilators.

