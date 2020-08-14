CORONAVIRUS

Iowa has 641 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

New care center outbreak reported Friday in Polk County

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)
12:17PM | Fri, August 14, 2020

Iowa has 641 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

06:35PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Iowa cracking down on bars, restaurants ignoring 6-foot rule

01:44PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3-month high in Linn County

02:22PM | Wed, August 12, 2020

Test Iowa sites reopen Wednesday after sustaining storm damage
Iowa has 641 new coronavirus cases Friday, for a total 50,808 since the first cases were documented in the state in mid-March.

There were 10 additional deaths as of 11 a.m. Friday, bringing the statewide total to 964. Wapello County had three deaths, Polk County had two, and there was one death in each of the following counties: Cerro Gordo, Johnson, Linn, Scott and Warren.

Iowa had 5,478 new tests, which were 11.7 percent positive.

The seven-day rolling average of statewide positive coronavirus cases went up to 440 from 433.

In Linn County, there were 16 new cases for a total 2,470 and the seven-day rolling average went down to 26 from 32.

Johnson County recorded 21 new cases for a total 2,152. The seven-day rolling average stayed at 17.

The state reported a new COVID-19 outbreak at Fountain West Health Center in Polk County, where there are eight cases and four recoveries. The Solon Nursing Care Center added one recovered patient (now 17 recovered), but there still are 36 cases there.

Statewide hospitalizations decreased by three to 258. The number of patients in intensive care went down 13 to 75, after an increase of 16 Thursday. There are three more patients on ventilators Friday.

Top 10 counties in total cases

1. Polk County 10,721

2. Woodbury County 3,779

3. Black Hawk County 3,216

4. Linn County 2,470

5. Johnson County 2,152

6. Dallas County 1,949

7. Buena Vista County 1,801

8. Scott County 1,787

9. Dubuque County 1,745

10. Marshall County 1,467

Top percentage increases for counties with more than 50 cases

1. Fayette County 6.9%

2. Floyd County 3.7%

3. Boone County 3%

4. Henry County 2.9%

5. Franklin County 2.4%

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

The Gazette’s Nathan Ford contributed to this report.

Covid19
