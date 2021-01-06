Iowa exceeds 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

More than 4,000 Iowans have died from COVID-19 since March, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa added 61 new confirmed deaths in the pat 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,060.

The deaths reported Wednesday were recorded across 38 counties and included one adult between the ages of 18 and 40; one adult between the ages of 41 and 60; 16 adults between the ages of 61 and 80 and 43 adults over the age of 80.

Linn County recorded the highest number of deaths in the past 24 hours with eight new confirmed deaths and Clinton County reported the second-highest total with four deaths.

Counties that reported three deaths each were Hardin, Kossuth and Warren, while Black Hawk, Bremer, Cherokee, Des Moines, Jefferson, Louisa and Polk counties each reported two deaths.

The counties that each reported one death were Adams, Audubon, Benton, Cass, Clarke, Clay, Delaware, Dickinson, Dubuque, Grundy, Hamilton, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Lee, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Montgomery, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Shelby, Tory, Tama, and Webster.

State data shows 58.8 percent of those deaths occurred among adults over the age of 80 and 22 percent occurred in adults between the ages 70 to 79. Adults between the ages of 60 and 69 made up 13 percent of the deaths and adults between the ages of 50 and 59 made up 5 percent.

Adults in the age groups 40 to 49 and 30 to 39 each made up 1 percent of the deaths.

More men have died from the virus than women, according to the data analyzed by The Gazette, with men making up 52 percent of the deaths. Women accounted for 48 percent.

More than 92 percent of the individuals that have died in Iowa were white, while 2.4 percent were Black and 1.3 percent were Asian.

Iowa also added 2,854 new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday — the highest number of new cases reported since Dec. 4 when 2,905 cases were recorded.

Included in those additions were two new cases among education workers and 362 new cases among children ages 17 and younger — the highest number of new cases reported among children since Dec. 4.

A total of 30,301 children and 7,675 education workers have tested positive for the virus.

The total number of positive cases in Iowa is 289,533 and the state’s seven-day average is 1,562.

The remaining 3,242 of the 6,096 test results reported Wednesday came back negative or inconclusive. Wednesday was the first day the state reported more than 5,000 test results in a 24-hour period since Dec. 23.

Linn County added 147 cases as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the data, bringing its total to 17,010. The county’s seven day average is 75 and its death toll is 258.

Johnson County added 65 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 11,420. The county’s seven-day average is 57 and its death toll is 48.

Story County added 103 cases Wednesday — the highest number of additions seen in a 24-hour period since Nov. 24. The county’s total number of cases is 8,218 and its seven-day average is 39. A total of 32 deaths have been recorded in Story County.

Fifty-four counties in Iowa are reporting 14-day positivity rates above 15 percent.

Hospitalizations in Iowa spiked Wednesday from 582 to 604. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units saw a slight increase from 115 to 116 and the number of patients on ventilators inched up from 53 to 54.

Iowa is currently seeing outbreaks in 91 long-term care facilities with 3,560 positive individuals and 1,139 deaths.

