Iowa public health instills new coronavirus precautions

State public health officials have put new proactive actions in place in an effort to delay or control what experts predict will be an eventual community spread of the novel coronavirus making its way across the globe.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday they are requesting Iowans who are returning from a country where COVID-19 is spreading to voluntarily isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days.

Community spread refers the virus being contracted by people who have had no recent history of travel to places where the virus has been reported or who have not had contact with others who’ve been infected.

Officials have expanded the list of areas in this travel notice to include Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, in addition to China, where the respiratory virus first appeared in December.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. Public health officials announced Monday two more Iowans were being tested for the virus, bringing the total number of individuals tested for the virus to five.

Results of the testing — which is being conducted by the State Hygienic Lab — are still pending.

“We recognize staying at home for 14 days is an inconvenience, but it is an important way to limit the spread of a variety of illnesses, including COVID-19,” said State Epidemiologist and IDPH Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati in a news release. “The department urges employers to work with staff to consider flexible leave policies and tele-working options.”

Individuals who self-quarantine should monitor their symptoms. If they do become ill and need to seek medical care, they should call ahead to their doctor’s office and inform them of their recent travel.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and could appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days after exposure.

Iowa’s public health officials are encouraging individuals to take everyday public health precautions to stay healthy, which include covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently and staying home when ill.

In her Tuesday morning news conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state public health department is conducting a “pre-pandemic assessment,” measuring supply levels, assessing the workforce preparedness and other logistical preparations for a potential outbreak.

In addition, the agency is holding daily calls with Homeland Security and Emergency Management and conducting frequent outreach to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools and businesses to make sure they are empowered “to take the steps necessary to protect Iowans.”

“They’ve been very proactive and reaching out and just really addressing a lot of those significant concerns as we prepare,” Reynolds told reporters. “Hopefully, we’re still at a very low risk here in Iowa, but we want to be prepared in case we see that change.”

Nearly 89,000 cases have been confirmed globally and are associated with about 3,000 deaths, according to the latest report from the World Health Organization.

There are now more than 100 confirmed cases in 15 states, with six deaths linked to the virus. In the state of Washington, where the deaths occurred, some public health officials have suggested the illness could have been spreading within the community for weeks, according to news reports.

