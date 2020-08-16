Iowa adds another 666 coronavirus cases

More than 10 percent of the COVID-19 tests run in Iowa over a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning confirmed cases of the infection, marking an increase in the positivity rate and adding another 666 cases.

State public health officials also reported two more deaths — one in Polk County and one in Wapello County — in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday.

That brings the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa to 52,306 and deaths in the state attributed to it to 975.

In the period, 6,292 tests were run, with 10.58 percent of then being reported positive. This marks an increase over the same period a day earlier, when the rate was 8.72 percent.

The number of hospitalizations because of the virus increased, too, though the number of severe cases inched down.

Hospitalizations in the period went to 261 to 271 — the highest since 288 were reported June 5. Patients in intensive care because of the virus dropped from 82 to 80; and those on ventilators to help breathe declined from 35 to 34.

For hospitalizations by county, Linn had 23 patients on Friday, the most recent data available from the state. That marks the most patients in Linn County hospitals because of the virus since the state began releasing comparable data, with 28 reported May 8.

Here are the 10 counties with the most reported COVID-19 cases:

• Polk County: 10,955

• Woodbury County: 3,807

• Black Hawk County: 3,289

• Linn County: 2,541

• Johnson County: 2,186

• Dallas County: 1,990

• Scott County: 1,849

• Buena Vista County: 1,804

• Dubuque County: 1,796

• Marshall County: 14,98