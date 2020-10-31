Iowa hits a record - again - for COVID-19 cases

The numbers for the novel coronavirus in Iowa keep mounting.

Iowa recorded 2,834 cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. Saturday, marking another new single-day high for the state.

The previous high was for Friday, the day before, at 2,617, according to numbers reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health and analyzed by The Gazette.

Hospitalizations also continued to climb, with its highest number since counting began in March, at 630 patients statewide.

Linn and Black Hawk counties, too, saw record-breaking days, with 241 cases for Linn and 188 cases for the University of Northern Iowa’s home county.

Linn County notched a seven-day average of 144 on Saturday, its all-time high.

The state recorded nine additional confirmed COVID-19-related deaths for the one-day period, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. In all, 1,715 Iowans have died from the coronavirus.

One new outbreak was listed by the state, at Hiawatha Care Center, with 94 cases and 74 recoveries.

In other categories, 127 new positive test results were recorded among those working in education-related occupations. For children aged 17 and younger, 255 new cases were listed by the department.

Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, saw 86 new cases, while Story County, where Iowa State University is based, had 48 cases for the 24-hour period.

The number of intensive-care unit patients statewide stood at 153, and 55 patients were noted as on ventilators.

Top 10 counties in total positive cases:

1. Polk — 20,194

2. Woodbury — 7,631

3. Linn — 6,407

4. Black Hawk — 6,250

5. Johnson — 6,152

6. Dubuque — 5,704

7. Scott — 5,105

8. Story — 4,196

9. Dallas — 3,673

10. Pottawattamie — 3,498.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.