More than 253,000 Iowans have been infected with COVID-19, nearly 3,200 have died

Iowa reported 2,042 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 81 new confirmed deaths in 44 counties, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new additions — recorded between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday — bring Iowa’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 253,069 and the state’s death toll to 3,197.

Friday’s new additions include 267 cases reported among children 17 years of age and younger, and seven new cases reported among education workers. A total of 25,643 children in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March and 7,643 cases have been reported among education workers.

Of those 81 deaths, 46 were among seniors over the age of 80 years old and 26 were among adults between the ages of 61 and 80. The remaining deaths were reported among adults ages 41 to 60.

Polk and Black Hawk counties each reported six death in the 24-hour period and Marion County reported five deaths.

The counties that reported three deaths each are Bremer, Keokuk, Lee, Linn, Marshall, Scott, Shelby and Woodbury. The counties that reported two deaths each are Appanoose, Des Moines, Hancock, Jones, Osceola and Pottawattamie.

Adair, Allamakee, Buena Vista, Butler, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clinton, Dallas, Decatur, Floyd, Greene, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Ida, Jefferson, Kossuth, Louisa, Mills, Monroe, Montgomery, Plymouth, Story, Wapello, Warren and Wright counties reported one death each.

One death was listed as “unclassified.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers of hospitalizations, intensive care unit patients and patients being treated with ventilators all continued to decline.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, 863 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, and 175 patients were in intensive care units. Ninety-seven required ventilators to help them breathe.

Linn County added 80 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 15,359 total. The county’s seven-day average is 81

Johnson County added 55 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 10,265. The county’s seven-day average is 55.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is currently tracking 141 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state, with 5,608 individuals who are positive for the virus and 1,129 who have died from the virus.

In Linn County, The Gardens of Cedar Rapids reported one new case, bringing its total to 18, and one new recovery.

Keystone Nursing Home in Benton County reported five new recoveries Friday for a total of 19 total, while the facility’s number of positive cases held steady at 33. Belle Plaine Specialty Care, also in Benton County, reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing its total to seven.

In Buchanan County, ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence East Campus reported three new cases, bringing its total to 25, and Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center in Jones County reported seven new recoveries, for a total of 28. The facility’s positive cases remained unchanged at 72.

Crestview Specialty Care in Cedar County and Anamosa Care Center in Jones County were both removed from the state’s outbreak list.

TOP 10 COUNTIES IN TOTAL CASES:

1. Polk County: 37,053

2. Linn County: 15,359

3. Scott County: 12,706

4. Black Hawk County: 11,729

5. Woodbury County: 11,326

6. Johnson County: 10,265

7. Dubuque County: 9,880

8. Story County: 7,324

9. Pottawattamie County: 7,307

10. Dallas County: 7,043

The Gazette’s Katie Brumbeloe contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com