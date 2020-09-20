CORONAVIRUS

Iowa tops 80,000 coronavirus cases

New cases among school-age children rises

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:12PM | Sun, September 20, 2020

Iowa tops 80,000 coronavirus cases

10:06AM | Sun, September 20, 2020

Des Moines says no to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' demand for classroom ret ...

01:34PM | Sat, September 19, 2020

Iowa sees 837 new positive coronavirus cases

08:06PM | Fri, September 18, 2020

USDA adds $14 billion in coronavirus aid to farmers
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

As students head back to Iowa schools, the number of children age 17 and under who tested positive for COVID-19 has grown by 411 in the last three days, according to public health data released Sunday morning.

The increase brings the statewide total for that age group to 6,380.

While younger children appear to be less vulnerable to complications from the infection, public health officials have expressed concern they could spread the disease to people who are — such as teachers and older family members.

The number of people in education as an occupation who have tested positive grew 254 in same three days, for a total of 3,080, the data show.

Iowa surpassed having 80,000 total COVID-19 cases in the last six months with the addition of 874 new cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. Sunday. The new total is 80,010.

The state also reported one additional death in the period due to the coronavirus — one person in Linn County. That brings the total deaths in Iowa related to the disease to 1,265, of which now 106 have been in Linn County.

On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds extended her order keeping bars closed in the university communities of Johnson and Story counties, where cases surged as students returned to campus and crowded bars last month.

Both counties remain in the 10 Iowa counties with the most cases, but Johnson County added only 22 cases and Story added only 15 cases in the period.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Statewide, hospitalizations because of the virus inched down across the board: Hospitalizations were down from 282 to 269; those in intensive care decreased from 81 to 73 and those on ventilators to help breathe declined from 40 to 38 in the 24-hour period.

Here are the 10 Iowa counties that have reported the most COVID-19 cases so far:

• Polk: 1,5273

• Johnson: 4,989

• Woodbury: 4,954

• Black Hawk: 4,339

• Linn: 3,765

• Story: 3,280

• Dubuque: 2,773

• Scott: 2,768

• Dallas: 2,680

• Pottawattamie: 1,991

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:12PM | Sun, September 20, 2020

Iowa tops 80,000 coronavirus cases

10:06AM | Sun, September 20, 2020

Des Moines says no to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' demand for classroom ret ...

01:34PM | Sat, September 19, 2020

Iowa sees 837 new positive coronavirus cases
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Des Moines says no to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' demand for classroom return

Iowa sees 837 new positive coronavirus cases

USDA adds $14 billion in coronavirus aid to farmers

Gov. Reynolds extends bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids mayor takes heat in emails following derecho

Not sure which ballot request form to complete? Just pick one without pre-filled voter ID or driver's license number

Branstad's back. But Iowa belongs to Trump

Absentee ballot FAQ: What you need to know about voting by mail in Iowa

Derecho, pandemic, economy, protests: 2020 carries heavy mental health toll

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate