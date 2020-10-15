CORONAVIRUS

Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations at new all-time high for third day in a row

The state has now surpassed 1,500 virus deaths.

Medical assistant Katrina Rogers opens a biohazard bag used to seal coronavirus test swab specimens at a temporary pre-p
Medical assistant Katrina Rogers opens a biohazard bag used to seal coronavirus test swab specimens at a temporary pre-procedure screening facility at the Family Medicine Clinic of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:15PM | Thu, October 15, 2020

Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations at new all-time high for third day in a ...

02:58PM | Wed, October 14, 2020

Iowa nears 1,500 deaths as total hospitalizations across the state rea ...

02:41PM | Wed, October 14, 2020

Eastern Iowa schools see positive coronavirus cases, no indication of ...

06:30AM | Wed, October 14, 2020

Curtain rises to COVID-19 precautions at Cedar Rapids venues
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa are at a new all-time high for the third consecutive day.

Across the state, 482 individuals were hospitalized as of 11 a.m. on Thursday according to data analyzed by The Gazette, up from 473 on Wednesday. ICU patients went up from 106 to 107 and the number of patients on ventilators increased from 46 to 49.

With an additional 10 deaths as of Thursday morning, over 1,500 Iowans have died due to the virus as the state total number of deaths is now 1,505.

Crawford, Dallas, Emmet, Hardin, Mahaska, Marion, Polk, Sioux, Taylor and Woodbury counties reported one new death each on Thursday morning.

Along with 10 new deaths, Iowa reported 1,356 new virus cases across the state within the 24-hour period as of Thursday at 11 a.m., bringing the state’s total number of cases to 103,222. Iowa’s seven-day average is 1,050.

The 1,356 positive cases came out of 6,684 test results, making for a positivity rate of 20.29 percent.

Of the new positive cases, 152 were from individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected with the virus to 8,928. Additionally, 74 of the new cases were from individuals who identified within the education occupation category, bringing the total number in that category to 4,942.

Locally, Linn County added 60 new cases for its second day in a row. The county’s total number of cases is 4,827. Linn’s seven-day average is 43 and its positivity rate is 14.22 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson County added 33 virus cases for a total of 5,542. The county’s seven-day average is 26 and the positivity rate is 12 percent.

Story County added 12 new cases of its own for a total of 3,760. Story’s seven-day average is 17 and the positivity rate is 7.55 percent.

Black Hawk County added 40 new cases, bringing its total to 5,010. Black Hawk’s seven-day average is 38 and its positivity rate is 16.53 percent.

Hiawatha Care Center, which has been dealing with a virus outbreak for a few weeks now added another case for a total of 80 positive cases and 64 now recovered.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:15PM | Thu, October 15, 2020

Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations at new all-time high for third day in a ...

02:58PM | Wed, October 14, 2020

Iowa nears 1,500 deaths as total hospitalizations across the state rea ...

02:41PM | Wed, October 14, 2020

Eastern Iowa schools see positive coronavirus cases, no indication of ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa nears 1,500 deaths as total hospitalizations across the state reaches another peak

Eastern Iowa schools see positive coronavirus cases, no indication of community spread

Curtain rises to COVID-19 precautions at Cedar Rapids venues

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart says he has recovered from COVID-19

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa ends diversity head search after candidates withdraw

Cedar Rapids Police find body of missing woman in Hiawatha

Alisabeth Von Presley finding new focus at Stillwater Coffee in Hiawatha

Two ice cream shops opening in Marion: Scoopski's and Frydae

World War II bomber returns to Cedar Rapids

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe