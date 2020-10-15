Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations at new all-time high for third day in a row

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa are at a new all-time high for the third consecutive day.

Across the state, 482 individuals were hospitalized as of 11 a.m. on Thursday according to data analyzed by The Gazette, up from 473 on Wednesday. ICU patients went up from 106 to 107 and the number of patients on ventilators increased from 46 to 49.

With an additional 10 deaths as of Thursday morning, over 1,500 Iowans have died due to the virus as the state total number of deaths is now 1,505.

Crawford, Dallas, Emmet, Hardin, Mahaska, Marion, Polk, Sioux, Taylor and Woodbury counties reported one new death each on Thursday morning.

Along with 10 new deaths, Iowa reported 1,356 new virus cases across the state within the 24-hour period as of Thursday at 11 a.m., bringing the state’s total number of cases to 103,222. Iowa’s seven-day average is 1,050.

The 1,356 positive cases came out of 6,684 test results, making for a positivity rate of 20.29 percent.

Of the new positive cases, 152 were from individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected with the virus to 8,928. Additionally, 74 of the new cases were from individuals who identified within the education occupation category, bringing the total number in that category to 4,942.

Locally, Linn County added 60 new cases for its second day in a row. The county’s total number of cases is 4,827. Linn’s seven-day average is 43 and its positivity rate is 14.22 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson County added 33 virus cases for a total of 5,542. The county’s seven-day average is 26 and the positivity rate is 12 percent.

Story County added 12 new cases of its own for a total of 3,760. Story’s seven-day average is 17 and the positivity rate is 7.55 percent.

Black Hawk County added 40 new cases, bringing its total to 5,010. Black Hawk’s seven-day average is 38 and its positivity rate is 16.53 percent.

Hiawatha Care Center, which has been dealing with a virus outbreak for a few weeks now added another case for a total of 80 positive cases and 64 now recovered.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com