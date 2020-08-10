CORONAVIRUS

Iowa COVID-19 cases reach 49,000

A worn mask is left in the parking lot of the Oakland Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Hy-Vee is n
A worn mask is left in the parking lot of the Oakland Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Hy-Vee is not currently requiring customers to wear masks while shopping, but masks were offered as customers entered. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Iowa COVID-19 cases reach 49,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide has reached 49,000, following Monday’s report of 268 new cases in Iowa, according to state public health data from the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Monday.

The latest tallies show the death toll has now reached 931. With one new death confirmed by state public health officials on Monday, Harrison County in the western part of the state is now the 76th county with one or more COVID-19 death.

Linn County reported 28 new cases for a total of 2,096 and the rolling seven-day average remained at 42 from Sunday. The rolling seven-day average is positive coronavirus cases over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m.

Johnson County added 14 new cases, bringing the total to 2,096. The seven-day average for Monday is 25, the same as the day before.

Polk County remains the county with the highest case count at 10,324 total COVID-19 cases. It’s followed by Woodbury County with 3,721 and Black Hawk County with 3,128.

Statewide hospitalizations increased slightly from 221 to 224. Patients in intensive care unit remained the same at 57, while those on ventilators increased from 20 to 23.

Monday also saw the lowest total in test results in the past week. The positivity rate is 10.15 percent as of Monday, with 258 positive tests and 2,285 negative tests out of the total 2,543 test results.

Winslow House Care Center, a long-term care center in Marion currently experiencing an outbreak, added one more positive case to its count for a total of 8.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

1. Polk County: 10324

2. Woodbury County: 3721

3. Black Hawk County: 3128

4. Linn County: 2389

5. Johnson County: 2096

6. Dallas County: 1888

7. Buena Vista County: 1794

8. Scott County: 1723

9. Dubuque County: 1679

10. Marshall County: 1445

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
