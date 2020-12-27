CORONAVIRUS

Iowa COVID-19 cases drop on decreased testing

State reports one death, 619 new cases

The Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site prov
The Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:01PM | Sun, December 27, 2020

Iowa COVID-19 cases drop on decreased testing

08:39AM | Sun, December 27, 2020

Unemployment benefits expire for millions as Trump rages

02:30PM | Sat, December 26, 2020

With Test Iowa sites closed, Iowa records large decline in coronavirus ...

05:04PM | Fri, December 25, 2020

Q&A: University of Iowa Health Care recruiting for next COVID vaccine ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

As the number of COVID-19 tests analyzed in Iowa over the holiday weekend plummeted, the state reported 619 new cases and confirmed one death due to the virus Sunday morning.

The five Test Iowa drive-through sites, normally closed on weekends, were closed on Christmas Day also.

The hiatus resulted in only 1,897 test results being analyzed in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to data released by the state. Of those tests, nearly 33 percent — 619 — were positive and the others were negative or inconclusive.

The number of people tested in Iowa on Friday and Saturday was the lowest since late April.

Of the new cases Sunday, Linn County added 35, for a total so far of 16,354. Johnson County added 40 of the cases, for a total of 10,830 so far.

Iowa public health officials confirmed one new death, a person from Scott County between the ages of 61 and 80.

That additional death brings the total number of people who have died as a result of the infection in Iowa to 3,745.

The number of patients being treated in Iowa hospitals for COVID-19 continued to decline. During the 24-hour period, hospitalizations went down from 558 to 553. Those in intensive care declined from 114 to 109, but those on ventilators rose from 63 to 65.

According to the state, 30 of Iowa’s 99 counties have a 14-day average positivity rates of 15 percent or above.

The 10 Iowa counties that have recorded the most positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic are:

• Polk: 40,490

• Linn: 16,354

• Scott: 13,801

• Black Hawk: 12,521

• Woodbury: 12,071

• Johnson: 10,830

• Dubuque: 10,442

• Pottawattamie: 8,075

• Story: 7,863

• Dallas: 7,724

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:01PM | Sun, December 27, 2020

Iowa COVID-19 cases drop on decreased testing

08:39AM | Sun, December 27, 2020

Unemployment benefits expire for millions as Trump rages

02:30PM | Sat, December 26, 2020

With Test Iowa sites closed, Iowa records large decline in coronavirus ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Unemployment benefits expire for millions as Trump rages

With Test Iowa sites closed, Iowa records large decline in coronavirus cases for Saturday

Q&A: University of Iowa Health Care recruiting for next COVID vaccine trial

Iowa reports 1,470 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths Friday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

'The safety net has a big hole in it:' Iowa food pantries work to stave off high levels of hunger

Here's how to dispose of Chirstmas trees, holiday trappings in Cedar Rapids, Marion, Iowa City

Trump pardons include two from 2012 Iowa caucuses scandal

Frontline health workers challenged 'physically, mentally, emotionally' throughout pandemic

Hot cocoa bomb craze keeps these Marion Moms Droppin' Bombs

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe