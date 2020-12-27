Iowa COVID-19 cases drop on decreased testing

As the number of COVID-19 tests analyzed in Iowa over the holiday weekend plummeted, the state reported 619 new cases and confirmed one death due to the virus Sunday morning.

The five Test Iowa drive-through sites, normally closed on weekends, were closed on Christmas Day also.

The hiatus resulted in only 1,897 test results being analyzed in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to data released by the state. Of those tests, nearly 33 percent — 619 — were positive and the others were negative or inconclusive.

The number of people tested in Iowa on Friday and Saturday was the lowest since late April.

Of the new cases Sunday, Linn County added 35, for a total so far of 16,354. Johnson County added 40 of the cases, for a total of 10,830 so far.

Iowa public health officials confirmed one new death, a person from Scott County between the ages of 61 and 80.

That additional death brings the total number of people who have died as a result of the infection in Iowa to 3,745.

The number of patients being treated in Iowa hospitals for COVID-19 continued to decline. During the 24-hour period, hospitalizations went down from 558 to 553. Those in intensive care declined from 114 to 109, but those on ventilators rose from 63 to 65.

According to the state, 30 of Iowa’s 99 counties have a 14-day average positivity rates of 15 percent or above.

The 10 Iowa counties that have recorded the most positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic are:

• Polk: 40,490

• Linn: 16,354

• Scott: 13,801

• Black Hawk: 12,521

• Woodbury: 12,071

• Johnson: 10,830

• Dubuque: 10,442

• Pottawattamie: 8,075

• Story: 7,863

• Dallas: 7,724