Iowa adds 1,806 new coronavirus cases, seven confirmed deaths on Tuesday

Linn County sees triple-digit increase in cases over 24-hour period

A medical worker gives a thumbs up to a resident after taking a sample for testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Te
A medical worker gives a thumbs up to a resident after taking a sample for testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Avenue SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Iowa added another 1,806 coronavirus cases on Tuesday as well as seven new, confirmed deaths, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of cases and deaths to 286,679 and 3,999 respectively as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

With 3,931 individual tests reported within the 24-hour period, the state’s positivity rate was 45.94 percent as of Tuesday.

Locally, Linn County added 109 new, confirmed virus cases on Tuesday for a total of 16,863. The county hasn’t seen a triple-digit, one-day increase since Dec. 20. Linn and Polk counties were the only two counties in the state with triple-digit increases on Tuesday.

Johnson County added 65 new cases for a total of 11,355. The county had the fourth-highest increase in the state on Tuesday.

Four counties, Linn, Bremer, Dallas and Pocahontas, death totals decreased by one each after the deaths of those individuals were reclassified from one county to another, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Lyon County added three new deaths on Tuesday, Plymouth and Sioux counties added two each and Cherokee, Clay, Emmet and Wright had one new death each.

Across the state, hospitalizations for COVID-19 ticked up again on Tuesday, going from 571 to 582. ICU patients went from 117 to 115 and patients on ventilators went from 55 to 53.

As of Tuesday, 100 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks with 3,982 individuals within those facilities currently positive with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,139 have died in long-term care facilities across the state.

Locally, The Gardens of Cedar Rapids remains at 24 virus cases and added two recoveries for a total of 18.

West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids still has 40 cases with one new recovery for a total of 36.

In Johnson County, Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville has one new case for a total of 38 and two new recoveries for a total of 31.

