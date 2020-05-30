9:40 a.m. Maple Syrup Festival canceled
Indian Creek Nature Center has canceled this year’s Maple Syrup Festival, which had been postponed until June 27 and 28.
“Ticket holders have the option to transfer their ticket to next year, donate all or part of their ticket costs back to the Nature Center, transfer to a gift card to put toward a future purchase, or receive a refund,” the not-for-profit said in a statement Friday.
The festival is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.
MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- ‘Disappointed’ Iowa Democrats tell Sen. Chuck Schumer to stay out of Iowa’s Senate primary
- OK Iowa, get ready for a second spike in coronavirus cases
- Iowa football recruiting 2020: Hawkeyes went looking for potential offensive tackles
- Power Five leagues ask Congress for athlete compensation law
- Coronavirus drains Iowa tax collections
- Gov. Reynolds calls George Floyd’s death horrifying while Iowa activists organize protests