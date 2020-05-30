CORONAVIRUS

9:40 a.m. Maple Syrup Festival canceled

Indian Creek Nature Center has canceled this year’s Maple Syrup Festival, which had been postponed until June 27 and 28.

“Ticket holders have the option to transfer their ticket to next year, donate all or part of their ticket costs back to the Nature Center, transfer to a gift card to put toward a future purchase, or receive a refund,” the not-for-profit said in a statement Friday.

The festival is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

