Six more coronavirus deaths in Iowa, first in Calhoun County

Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, Iowa. (Google Street View image from 2019)
02:24PM | Tue, June 30, 2020

01:36PM | Tue, June 30, 2020

01:34PM | Tue, June 30, 2020

06:15PM | Mon, June 29, 2020

Six more Iowans died from the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to state data released in a 24-hour period ending Tuesday at 11 a.m., Two deaths in Calhoun County were the county’s first, making it the 56th county in Iowa to report COVID-19 deaths. Statewide, 212 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of tests conducted dropped to less than half what was reported two days ago. The state reported 3,343 test results on Tuesday, down from two days earlier when 7,702 test results were reported.

Four long term care centers were removed from Iowa’s list of centers with outbreaks on Tuesday, though 20 are still reporting outbreaks.

The four long term care facilities removed from the list include NewAldaya Lifescapes in Black Hawk County, Good Samaritan Society - Villisca in Montgomery County, and two in Polk County - Polk City Nursing and Rehab Ramsey Village.

Willow Gardens Care Center, in Marion, had two COVID-19 patients recover. The facility which previously had 26 cases, now has 17 according to state data.

Johnson County reported 36 new cases in the last 24 hours, which marks two weeks of double-digit COVID-19 cases reported daily out of the county. Some businesses have closed over the weekend, and the Johnson County Public Health Department has hired 27 new part-time contact tracers to help contain the outbreak. On Monday, the county recorded its highest single-day tally of new COVID-19 cases since the the first cases of the virus in the state were reported there March 8.

More COVID-19 patients reported to the hospital in the last 24 hours. A net 14 more Iowans are hospitalized after 25 COVID-19 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. Patients in intensive care were down one from Monday to 34, and two more patients were reported to be on ventilators, bringing the statewide total to 20.

John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

