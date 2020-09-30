Iowa adds 1,053 positive coronavirus tests in 24-hours as state nears total of 90,000 cases

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows Iowa is nearing 90,000 positive COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The state added 1,053 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total up to 88,562 positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the data, 6,459 COVID-19 tests were administered in the past 24 hours, 1,053 of which came back positive. The remaining 5,386 tests came back negative or inconclusive, leading to a 24-hour positivity rate of 16.35 percent.

The state also reported 19 new deaths, bringing Iowa’s death toll up to 1,343. Two deaths each were reported in Black Hawk. Guthrie, Jasper, Marion, Polk and Winneshiek counties, while Linn, Crawford, Dubuque, Grundy, Ida, Mahaska and Woodbury counties reported one death each.

Linn County added 64 new positive cases — the fifth highest daily total since March — bringing the county’s total number of cases to 4,173. Linn County currently has a seven-day average of 46 — tying with another weeklong period for the seconded-highest seven day average ever — and a positivity rating of 13.47 percent.

The highest seven-day average for Linn County is 48.

Johnson County added 21 positive cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total up to 5,189 cases. The county’s seven-day average is 20 and its positivity rate is 8.71 percent.

Story County added 23 cases in the past 24 hours bringing its total number of positive cases to 3,488 total and giving the county a seven-day average of 21 and a positivity rate of 15.23 percent.

Black Hawk County added 35 cases, bringing its total to 4,548 total. The county currently has a seven-day average of 20 and a positivity rate of 13.57 percent.

Iowa also saw increases in cases among education workers and juveniles.

The state reported 87 new cases among those working in the education field, bringing the total number of cases within the education sector to 3,886, and 135 new cases among children between the ages of zero and 17, bringing that total up to 7,409.

Three long-term care facilities joined the outbreak list as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the data.

Kanawha Community Home Inc. in Hancock County 12 COVID-19 cases, Happy Siesta Nursing home in Plymouth County reported seven new positive cases and four recoveries and Marian Home in Webster County reported three cases and three recoveries.

Marian Home was previously added to the outbreak list on Aug. 5, then removed on Sept. 3.

Additionally, Hiawatha Care Center saw eight new cases, bringing its total up to 49, and nine new recoveries for a total of 38. The number of cases at Winslow House Care Center was holding steady at 42 cases as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, and saw one additional recovery for a total of 33 recovered patients.

Hospitalizations went up from 376 to 390 and Intensive Care Unit patients rose from 97 to 100, while the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 36 to 31.

