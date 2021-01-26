Iowa adds 786 coronavirus cases, four new deaths

Iowa added 786 new, confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data, bringing the state’s total to 314,066.

The new cases come from 3,012 tests reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m.

The state also confirmed four new deaths due to the virus. Linn, Johnson, Buena Vista and Muscatine counties each reported one death.

Linn County added 41 cases Tuesday for a total of 18,113. The county’s seven-day average is at 53.

Johnson County added 22 cases, bringing its total to 12,328. Johnson’s seven-day average is 35.

Of the new cases, 138 were of youths under 17, for a total of 33,978. Four cases were people who work in education, bringing that total to 7,698.

Across the state, hospitalizations increased from 383 to 415 in the 24-hour period, according to IDPH data. Patients in intensive care remained at 78, and patients on ventilators remained at 37.

As of Sunday, 18 Linn County residents and 11 Johnson County residents were hospitalized with the virus.

On Tuesday, 60 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks. Data shows 1,941 people in those facilities were COVID-19 positive, an increase of 98 since Monday. A total of 1,866 residents of long-term facilities have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The Gardens of Cedar Rapids cases increased from 22 to 25 and went from 18 to 21 recovered.

Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City went from 12 to 18 cases and from zero to two recovered.

Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville added five new cases for a total of 38 and four new recoveries for a total of 30.

On Monday, IDPH reported that 195,260 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa with 184,921 being administered to Iowa residents.

In Linn County, 14,610 doses have been given to residents. In Johnson County, 16,874 doses has been given to residents.

Of the total numbers, 2,683 residents have been given the two doses for completion in Linn County and 4,032 in Johnson County.

