Iowa counts 64 more deaths from coronavirus

Iowa recorded 64 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus as of Saturday morning, with more than 60 percent of those deaths — 41 people — for Iowans 80 and older.

Eighteen of those were between 61 and 79 years old, and four of the total number of deaths were in Linn County.

Saturday morning’s tally brings the state’s total to 4,321 Iowans who’ve died due to the virus since its March outbreak.

The state’s website also counted 1,336 new positive cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data and as analyzed by The Gazette.

Of those, Linn County reported 47 positive cases and Johnson County listed 74 cases, as of 11 a.m. Saturday for the 24-hour period.

Statewide, 183 new positive cases were for children under the age of 18.

In long-term care facilities statewide, there were 78 current outbreaks listed on the state public health department’s website, with 1,910 individuals having tested positive. That figure is up 53 from up Friday’s numbers.

The facilities also counted 30 more deaths, for a total of 1,759 since March.

Notable changes in the Corridor included:

Linn County

• Northbrook Manor Care Center — 46 positive cases, with 15 recoveries

• Gardens of Cedar Rapids — 21 positive cases, with 16 recoveries

Johnson County

• Briarwood Health Care Center — 10 positive cases, with no recoveries

• Lantern Park Specialty Care — 31 positive cases, with 27 recoveries

Buchanan County

• ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence west campus — two positive cases, no recoveries

Cedar County

• Clarence Nursing Home — three positive cases, with no recoveries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The state also reported 505 hospitalizations as of 11 a.m. Saturday — that’s down by eight patients from the day before — with 91 patients in intensive-care units and 39 on ventilators.

The top 10 counties in total positive cases were:

1. Polk — 45,236

2. Linn — 17,620

3. Scott — 15,300

4. Black Hawk — 13,617

5. Woodbury — 12,929

6. Johnson — 11,999

7. Dubuque — 11,283

8. Pottawattamie — 8,905

9. Dallas — 8,801

10. Story — 8,609.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 390,938 deaths related to COVID-19 nationwide as of midday Saturday. It also tabulated almost 12.3 million doses of vaccine having been administered.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to the report.