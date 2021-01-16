Health

Iowa counts 64 more deaths from coronavirus

More than 60 percent were 80 years old and older

Nurse manager Barbara Schuessler gives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Lewis Mann at the Universit
Nurse manager Barbara Schuessler gives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Lewis Mann at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Dec. 14. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa recorded 64 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus as of Saturday morning, with more than 60 percent of those deaths — 41 people — for Iowans 80 and older.

Eighteen of those were between 61 and 79 years old, and four of the total number of deaths were in Linn County.

Saturday morning’s tally brings the state’s total to 4,321 Iowans who’ve died due to the virus since its March outbreak.

The state’s website also counted 1,336 new positive cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data and as analyzed by The Gazette.

Of those, Linn County reported 47 positive cases and Johnson County listed 74 cases, as of 11 a.m. Saturday for the 24-hour period.

Statewide, 183 new positive cases were for children under the age of 18.

In long-term care facilities statewide, there were 78 current outbreaks listed on the state public health department’s website, with 1,910 individuals having tested positive. That figure is up 53 from up Friday’s numbers.

The facilities also counted 30 more deaths, for a total of 1,759 since March.

Notable changes in the Corridor included:

Linn County

• Northbrook Manor Care Center — 46 positive cases, with 15 recoveries

• Gardens of Cedar Rapids — 21 positive cases, with 16 recoveries

Johnson County

• Briarwood Health Care Center — 10 positive cases, with no recoveries

• Lantern Park Specialty Care — 31 positive cases, with 27 recoveries

Buchanan County

• ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence west campus — two positive cases, no recoveries

Cedar County

• Clarence Nursing Home — three positive cases, with no recoveries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The state also reported 505 hospitalizations as of 11 a.m. Saturday — that’s down by eight patients from the day before — with 91 patients in intensive-care units and 39 on ventilators.

The top 10 counties in total positive cases were:

1. Polk — 45,236

2. Linn — 17,620

3. Scott — 15,300

4. Black Hawk — 13,617

5. Woodbury — 12,929

6. Johnson — 11,999

7. Dubuque — 11,283

8. Pottawattamie — 8,905

9. Dallas — 8,801

10. Story — 8,609.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 390,938 deaths related to COVID-19 nationwide as of midday Saturday. It also tabulated almost 12.3 million doses of vaccine having been administered.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to the report.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Health ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Do you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa? Check our chart to find out

Iowa reports 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, as global death toll exceeds 2 million

What we know about Iowa's COVID vaccine plan: Who's eligible, where to get it and more answers

Iowa nears 300,000 COVID-19 cases, reports another 10 deaths

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Community support lifts up small retailers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, bringing optimism in pandemic

Ban on 'gay panic defense' again moves forward in Iowa House

After derecho, Cedar Rapids parks face winter of cleanup

Across Iowa, nearly 1,000 years of experience leaving as 24 new sheriffs start

Iowa courts look to cast a wider net to find potential jurors

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.